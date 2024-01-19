Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Teased – Launch Soon, Deliveries In 6 Months

Ather Energy has announced the name of their new scooter – Ather Rizta will be a family focused electric scooter

In an exciting development, Ather Energy, the pioneering Indian electric vehicle manufacturer, has officially teased its upcoming electric scooter, aptly named “Ather Rizta.” The announcement came from none other than the company’s CEO, Tarun Mehta, who shared the news on social media, generating a buzz among electric vehicle enthusiasts.

Ather Rizta is the name and not Diesel

Addressing the anticipation surrounding the new release, Mehta playfully referenced the company’s previous model, stating, “Well, we had our fun with ‘Diesel.’ But we are definitely not naming our first family scooter Diesel (sorry, Fast and Furious fans).” This statement suggests a departure from the engineering-focused nomenclature of their previous models to a more consumer-oriented approach.

Mehta highlighted that the Ather Rizta marks a significant shift in focus, catering specifically to families. Unlike their previous sporty and youthful models like the 450 Series, the Rizta is expected to be bigger, more practical, and family-oriented. Mehta emphasized that Indian buyers are seeking a different kind of experience from Ather Energy, and the Rizta aims to meet those demands.

The CEO provided insights into the scooter’s development, stating that the teams at Ather have been diligently working on the Rizta since 2019. The scooter boasts some groundbreaking integrations that are industry-first, promising to elevate the ride experience for users. Mehta assured that despite the new family-oriented direction, the Ather Rizta will maintain the quality and reliability that the brand is renowned for.

Well, we had our fun with ‘Diesel’. But we are definitely not naming our first family scooter Diesel (sorry, Fast and Furious fans) Unlike our usual names which have been more of an engineering nomenclature, we are taking a different route this time. Introducing ‘Ather Rizta’… pic.twitter.com/OHyRMwLoht — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) January 19, 2024

Launch Details and ACDC 24 Unveiling

Ather Energy has set the stage for the grand unveiling of the Ather Rizta at ACDC 24 – Ather Community Day Celebration 2024. Mehta encouraged enthusiasts to stay tuned for more information, promising that details about the highly anticipated family scooter would be revealed soon.

Additionally, the company has taken steps to protect the identity of its latest creation by trademarking the name “RIZTA” in India, hinting at the significance and uniqueness of this new addition to their electric scooter lineup.

2024: A Milestone Year for Ather Energy

As Ather Energy prepares to launch the Ather Rizta, it aligns with recent sightings of test mules in Bengaluru, Karnataka, indicating that the scooter is already undergoing real-world testing. The CEO’s confirmation that the scooter will pack ample size, comfort, storage, and more suggests a well-rounded offering that aims to address the diverse needs of family riders.

The Ather Rizta is poised to make its mark in the electric scooter market, adding a family-focused dimension to Ather Energy’s innovative lineup. With the promise of industry-first features and a commitment to quality, the Ather Rizta is set to capture the attention of electric vehicle enthusiasts and families alike. Stay tuned for further updates as Ather Energy gears up for an electrifying 2024.