Atum Electric Motorcycle Maker Launches Solar Powered Charging Station

ATUM Charge is the first universal EV Charging Stations for all EVs – It will also be the service station for Atumobile’s ATUM 1.0 electric motorcycle and an official test ride center

With electric vehicles gaining a strong foothold in the country, the development of efficient charging stations is the need of the hour. The past year has seen launch of a range of electric vehicles, particularly in the two wheeler segment. This change has come about more particularly due to the urgent need for personal means of travel during the current pandemic situation and is also fueled by the ever rising prices of petrol and diesel.

ATUM Charge, a 100 percent subsidiary of Visaka Industries Limited, seeks an environmentally friendly and sustainable eco system. The company has set up India’s first 100 percent self-sustaining solar powered electric charging station in Hyderabad.

ATUM Charge is very different from a regular electric vehicle charging station. It uses ATUM, the world’s first Electricity Generating Integrated Solar Roof unlike other charging stations that use electricity produced by thermal power generation, which in itself is a source of pollution thus defeating the very purpose of cleaner and environmentally friendly power.

ATUM Charge in Hyderabad

Launched at SP Road, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, by Dr. G Vivekanand, Chairman, Visaka Industries Limited, ATUM Charge, apart from serving as a service station for Atumobile’s ATUM 1.0, a café racer styled e-bike and acting as a test ride center, will also cater to the charging demands for all electric vehicles. It will have free WiFi and workstations along with a satellite office.

These charging stations are powered by ATUM solar roof, generating 40 percent more electricity as compared to traditional solar panels. It can be installed in urban and rural areas and does not need any roof underlay. ATUM is Class-A fire rated and is hurricane proof, capable of tackling wind speeds of over 200 km/h. Built of GreenPro certified material, the charging panels are highly sustainable and reliable.

ATUM Charging stations are made of Vnext board which are made fiber cement boards, more eco-friendly as compared to gypsum, wood or plywood. These Vnext products produce only 36 kgs of CO2 emissions as against 800 kgs produced by plywood and 1000 and 2000 kgs produced by cement or steel per tonne, thus making ATUM Charge more adept in conserving energy and preserving the environment.

The company has installed 4 kW capacity panels which can charge upto 10-12 vehicles per day with a charging time of 6-8 hours for a 100 percent charge. It consists of 3 charging sockets. Additionally, the company will be installing 6 kW capacity allowing for charging upto 25-30 vehicles per day. Following the successful launch in the city of Hyderabad, similar charging facilities are being set up in cities of Chennai, Goa and Bangalore.

Atum 1.0 electric motorcycle

Atumobile Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad recently introduced Atum 1.0 electric bike at Rs 49,999. It sports a minimalist styling and cafe racer look with sleek dual LED lamps, LED indicators and a flat and wide handlebar with a centrally positioned digital display in form of an instrument cluster.

The e-bike receives a portable lithium-ion battery pack which takes 4 hours for a full charge. The 6 kg battery uses 1 unit of electricity to be charged 100 percent which means that the bike can travel 100 kms in just Rs 6-7.