Atum Electric Motorcycle Receives Design Patent For Its Unique Frame

Atum 1.0 electric motorcycle receives Design patent for riding posture and sufficient inbuilt storage

Made in India electric motorcycle, Atum 1.0 has been given Design Patent. This has been made possible owing to tank shape with 14-litre storage capacity and its naked body structure. Riding postures include standard, sport, and cruiser. The sportier riding posture profile is thought to be attractive to youngsters in schools and colleges.

The storage box is shaped like a regular conventional fuel tank. This eliminates the need for bags or top cases to improve on storage capacity. The inbuilt 14- litre storage capacity adds to the bike’s lean and clean look.

The Design Patent also considers Atum 1.0’s naked body structure and riding posture. This is possible through reduced faring that has resulted in body weight reduction. Weighing in at just 35 kilograms.

Optimising lean look

The bike was developed with a new design inspired to cater to a wide-ranging age group of customers. New design storage has been employed to make it more efficient and smooth in functionality when compared to available market options. The exterior looks devoid of frills with detailed use of tight spaces. Visually, the motorcycle exudes a vibe of youthfulness and has a modern finish. The design team has opted for sculpted inputs in an aerodynamic style to give it a leaner look.

The company continues to receive inquiries since launch in late 2020. The electric vehicle vision is to enable a sustainable future for everyone through efficient vehicles and caring people. Alongside product development, Atumobile continues to build its market reach.

Ride range of 100 kms

The electric bike is very easy to maintain. And has been designed and developed for Indian conditions. The frame has been strategically designed which makes it aerodynamic in nature, to generate maximum lift and stability.

When launched, Atum 1.0 e-bike was listed at a base price of Rs 55k. The e-motorcycle exudes a retro, vintage design and appeal that tilts towards a cafe racer feel. 850+ bookings are confirmed. The portable lithium-ion battery pack can be charged in under 4 hours. Ride range is pegged at 100 kms in a single charge. 1-year battery warranty is offered, and buyers can pick from a wide range of colours.

It is manufactured at a greenfield facility in Telangana. Approved as a low-speed bike by International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) , buyers needn’t apply for registration, and one doesn’t need a licence to ride it.

Vamsi Gaddam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Atumobile Pvt. Ltd. said, “This is a testimony to Atumobile’s R&D team which is constantly working on bettering customer convenience and experience. Our target audience which comprises of both youth and the mid-aged people between the age-group of 15-45, are loving the unique design and the customer feedback has been quite satisfying.”