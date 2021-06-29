Audi E-Tron Electric SUV Booking Opens In India At Rs 5 Lakh

Upon its arrival in India, Audi e-Tron will compete against other luxury electric SUVs such as Mercedes Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace

After a long and arduous wait, Audi will launch its fully electric SUV e-Tron in India on July 22, 2021. Bookings for the upcoming EV have officially opened from today, at a token amount of Rs 5 lakh.

Two differed body styles

e-Tron is Audi’s first brand of fully electric cars and the company will be launching three variants of the car in the country which will incorporate two body styles. It will be available in 50, 55 and 55 Sportback variants with the first two being SUVs and the last one being a Coupe-style SUV.

Audi was expected to launch e-Tron much earlier but plans got deferred mainly due to outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. Like most modern EVs, Aufi will utilise a skateboard architecture. All variants will be equipped with two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, one at each axle thus offering Audi’s famed quattro all-wheel-drive system. e-Tron will be brought to India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU).

Exterior Design

Speaking of its design, e-Tron flaunts a massive octagonal single-frame grille with vertical struts upfront. It is flanked by Matrix LED headlights on both sides featuring four horizontal struts that form e-tron-specific signatures in LED DRLs.

At rear, the SUV sports wraparound LED taillights connected to each other across the tailgate by a strip of LED light. In addition, the slats in the large diffuser is an attraction since it does not get an exhaust tailpipe.

Other exterior highlights include glossy black claddings, diamond-cut alloy wheels and e-Tron logo on brake calipers and charging flap which truly stand out in its orange colour. The only difference between SUV and Sportback style is that the latter gets a coupe-like sloping roofline as opposed to a conventional roofline in the former.

Specs

In terms of specs, e-Tron 50 forms the entry-level variant with slightly lower specs whereas e-Tron 55 and e-Tron 55 Sportback share the same specifications slightly higher than the base variant. e-Tron 50 features a 71kWh battery pack which is paired to a dual-motor setup and cranks out 308 bhp and 540 Nm of peak torque. e-Tron 55 gets a larger 95kWh battery pack powering the same dual motor setup.

This powertrain pumps out 355 bhp and 561 Nm of peak torque. These figures could be boosted up to 403 bhp and 664 Nm for a short instance. The base variant is offered with a claimed single-charge range of 341 km and a top-speed capped at 190kmph. The top-spec variant is offered with a range of up to 441km on a single charge and a top speed limited to 200kmph. Prices of e-Tron SUV is likely to start around Rs 1.0 crore and go up to Rs 1.30 crore for the top-spec 55 Sportback.