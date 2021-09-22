Audi e-tron GT Electric Launch Price Rs 1.8 Cr – Up To 500 Kms Range

e-tron GT adds to the growing line-up of electric cars from Audi India – Its RS variant has also been launched

After launching the e-tron SUV earlier this year in India, Audi has today announced the launch of e-tron GT and e-tron GT RS. It is priced at Rs 1.8 crore and Rs 2.05 crore respectively. It sits above the e-tron SUV range, which is available from Rs 1 cr to Rs 1.17 cr. All prices are ex-sh.

Design

e-Tron GT is a Coupe-style electric four-door saloon that is meant for grand touring in comfort. Although it is not as sporty, quick or luxurious as its cousin from Porsche it is certainly distinctive and equally impressive in its design. Following a Coupe style, e-Tron GT gets a heavily sloping roofline with a broad shoulder line and low bonnet.

Upfront, the sedan features a signature Audi hexagonal-shaped grille which is flanked by familiar matrix LED headlights in combination with Audi laser light. The front bumper features air curtains which improve aerodynamic efficiency.

LED taillights at rear get an animated function which is one of the distinct highlights of the car. Along the side profile, it gets aggressive creases, a chrome finish on door sills and diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels which aptly makes it look luxurious.

On the inside, you get Air Quality package, Nappa leather upholstery, 18 Way adjustable Sports seats Pro with Massager and Seat Ventilation in the front, ambient Lighting package, 3-zone air-conditioning and Comfort key. Also on offer is Audi Virtual Cockpit, MMI Navigation Plus with touch, B&O Premium Sound System with 3D sound, Audi Smartphone Interface and Audi Phone Box with wireless Charging.

Power on tap

The main highlight of e-Tron GT is what propels the sedan forward. e-Tron GT is powered by a dual-motor setup, which derives energy from an 83.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. In the standard variant, the powertrain churns out a cumulative output of 530 hp and 630 Nm of peak torque. In the top-spec RS trim, it puts out a massive 646 bhp and 830 Nm of torque.

While the standard trim offers a maximum range of 500 kms on a single charge, the more powerful RS variant peaks out at 481 kms – as per the WLTP cycle. Respective top speeds of e-Tron GT and e-Tron GT RS are pegged at 245 kmph and 250 kmph while claimed 0-100kmph acceleration times for both variants are reported to be 4.1 seconds and 3.3 seconds respectively.

Both derivatives feature Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system since each axle is powered by a dedicated electric motor. However, since there is no mechanical link between the axles, the sedans are also equipped with an electronic control system to coordinate the drive between the axles and wheels. Bookings are already open online at the company website or at their authorized showroom.