Audi India 2022 Sales At 4,187 Units – Registers 27% Growth

Audi India reports YoY sales growth for 2022 at 4,187 units sold; Yet to reach pre-Covid yearly sales numbers

A number of current conversations revolve around pre-covid levels. Whether it be holidays or shopping, everything is comparable. With most holding back owing to restrictions, it has been expected that the market will soon return to pre-Covid levels or surpass it depending on business category.

COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on society, and in some aspects, its effects have been long-lasting compared to other avenues. Audi India sales haven’t yet bounced back.

Audi India 2022 Sales

At 4,187 cars sold through 2022, sales growth is reported at 27.15 percent, up from 3,293 units. Volume gain stood at 894 units. Current numbers equate to an average of 350 units sold monthly.

Q4 sales were up at 1,240 units from 1,002 units at volume gain of 238 units. H2 2022 sales were up at 2,422 units from 2,112 units at 310 units in volume gain. Sales in the second half of the year were better than that of H1 when sales stood at 1,765 units, up from 1,181 units. However volume gain was better in H1 than H2.

And there could very well be multiple aspects in play here. For starters, Audi India sales have been on a downward slide or flat since 2016.The last time the company sold more than 10k cars in a year was way back in 2015. In 2019 this number had dwindled to 4,594 units. After 2 particularly difficult years, 2022 sales have only just surpassed the 4k unit mark. At its best, back in 2015, the company sold an average of just over 900 cars each month. While YoY growth was reported from 2009 to 2016, that pattern has been almost reversed since.

Through 2022, Audi India launched 3 new products – Q3, Q7, and A8 L. Audi Approved: plus sales growth is reported at 62 percent. And though Audi India is on the growth path, supply chain shortcomings and semiconductor shortages continue to thwart full growth potential. Audi Club Rewards programme introduced in 2022 offers exclusive access, segment-first privileges and bespoke experiences. benefits can be availed by all existing owners (including Audi Approved: plus owners) and future customers of Audi India.

Audi India 2023 Plans

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are delighted with our performance in 2022 despite hitting roadblocks posed by the global issue like semiconductor availability, shipment challenges, etc. At over 27%, our sales have grown in all segments. 2022 was a strong year for our e-tron range. We continue to exceed our own estimation and strongly sell all the five electric cars we offer in India.

India’s favourite luxury Q- the Audi Q3 made a strong restart in 2022 and we are confident that its success will continue in 2023 and beyond. Products like the Audi A6, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi A8 L and our RS models continued their strong performance and we have a strong order bank already for the start of 2023. On the retail front we increased our pre-owned car facilities to 22 in 2022. 2023 is going to be another milestone year for Audi India.”