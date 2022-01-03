Audi India Sales Register Growth In 2021 – 3,293 Cars Sold

Audi India reports highest ever sales of the Q2 SUV till date – In December 2021

Audi India has reported sales of 3,293 units in calendar year 2021. Considerably better than the year earlier, when 1,639 units were sold. Helping boost sales are the newly launched cars this year. The company reported highest ever sales of Audi Q2 in December 2021.

Audi India Sales 2021

While 2020 presented a unique set of challenges to car sales, Audi had already reported a steady decline in the preceding years. 2021 is the first time in 4 years, that the German brand has ended the year in green. Sales were just shy of the 3.3k mark. The last time the manufacturer sold about 3k cars was back in 2010.

At the time, sales was on the growth path, and Audi reported sales growth until end of 2015. That year sales peaked at 11,192 units. The highest ever sales reported by Audi India. Prior to 2020, sales had already dipped to about 4.6k units in 2019. Following its deceleration in 2016, a comeback has been difficult. That year, sales fell to 7,720 units.

Growth after 3-year decline

And while sales has been acutely affected these last two years, Audi was already experiencing lower sales prior to that. The luxury car market has faced difficulties but the other two german brands, Mercedes-Benz and BMW have been able to punch in higher numbers and hold steady.

On the back of low base sales, 2021 has looked far more promising for Audi. This has enabled the company to smoothly sale into positive territory after posting decline for three consecutive years.

Semi-conductor, commodity prices, shipment challenges

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are very happy with our performance in 2021 despite hitting roadblocks posed by the unfortunate second wave of the pandemic and other global issue like semi-conductor, commodity prices, shipment challenges, etc. At over 101%, our sales has more than doubled compared to the last year.

2021 was a big year for us with nine new models launched, marking our entry into the Indian EV market with five electric car launches. We are currently the only brand to have five electric cars on offer. Products like the Audi Q8, Audi A4, Audi A6 and our RS models continued their strong performance and we have a good order bank already for start of 2022. On the retail front – not only we opened new cars showroom and workshops but also doubled our pre-owned car facilities in 2021.”

“2022 is going to be another power-packed year for Audi India. We will continue to focus on our Strategy 2025 that focuses on Customer Centricity, Digitalization, Products and Network. With our promising portfolio of volume, performance and electric cars, we will continue to redefine luxury for our customers. We will have our full-strength of our models back in the country and are confident of a strong performance in the months ahead.”