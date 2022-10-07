Audi India Sales Q3 2022 At 1,182 Units – 6.5% Growth YoY

For the first 9 months of 2022, Audi India has reported sales growth YoY; Q3 sales stood at 1,182 units

For the manufacturer, launch of new Audi A8 and Audi Q7, and continued demand for Audi e-tron range, Audi A4, Audi A6, and Audi Q5 helped with positive growth. Recently launched new Audi Q3 will see deliveries begin by 2022 end. The company spoke of a strong order book for H2 2022.

Audi Approved: plus (pre-owned car business) grew by 73 percent in the first nine months of 2022. The company continues to expand its pre-owned car business. There are 18 such showrooms now. The year will end with 22 such dealerships.

Audi India Sales Q3 2022

Audi India has reported YTD sales. In the first 9 months of 2022, wholesales are reported at 2,947 units. At just under 3k units, wholesales has improved by over a quarter. Up from 2,291 units, volume gain stood at 656 units. Sales growth is reported at 28.63 percent.

At the end of H1, sales were up at 1,765 units, up from 1,181 units. At the time, volume gain stood at 584 units at 50 percent growth. In Q3 2022, sales were reported at 1,182 units. Wholesales are up marginally from 1,110 units at volume gain of 72 units at 6.49 percent growth.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Our performance in the first nine months has laid the foundation for a positive performance in the remainder of the year. Robust growth, despite the semiconductor shortage and global supply-chain issues reiterates the customers’ enthusiasm around the brand and our wide product portfolio. With the upcoming festive season, we are expecting good growth on the back of sustained demand.”

As the festive season continues, October could give Audi India just the right start for the last quarter of 2022. Though Audi is reporting sales, current numbers are far cry from the success that the manufacturer was once met with here.

Audi India installs electric chargers

Audi India has installed 100+ chargers across the country. This includes locations like dealerships, workshop facilities, and select SAVWIPL Group brand dealerships positioned at highways.

Electrification is a focus area for one and all, and Audi too has been offering a glimpse into this world here. While awareness is high, at the end of the day, the German trio are segmented as luxury car manufacturers in India. So, while we view the best of tech, this is backed by a high price range.