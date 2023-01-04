Bajaj Auto Sales Dec 2022 – Pulsar, Platina, Dominar, Chetak

Bajaj Auto has posted a YoY decline of 23 percent in 2W sales while total sales also dipped 22 percent YoY

Bajaj Auto Limited has seen its sales dip significantly in December 2022. Total sales were down 22 percent YoY to 2,81,486 units from 3,62,470 units sold in Dec 2021 relating to a massive 80,984 unit volume de-growth. Sales fell both in terms of two wheeler domestic sales and exports while in CV sales positive growth was seen in domestic markets while exports suffered from lower sales.

Commercial vehicle sales performed somewhat better in domestic markets, noting a 25 percent YoY growth to 23,030 units from 18,386 units sold in Dec 2021. Exports on the other hand dipped 55 percent YoY to 11,432 units from 25,315 units shipped in the same month of the previous year.

Bajaj Auto Sales Dec 2022

Two wheeler sales of Bajaj Auto dipped 2 percent YoY to 1,25,525 units in Dec 2022, down from 1,27,593 units sold in Dec 2021. Exports suffered a more substantial de-growth, down 36 percent YoY to 1,21,499 units from 1,91,176 units sold in Dec 2021. This took total sales in the 2W segment down 23 percent to 2,47,024 units in Dec 2022, from 3,18,769 units sold in Dec 2021 relating to a 71,745 unit volume de-growth.

Total sales (2W+CV) stood at 1,48,555 units in domestic markets, up 2 percent YoY over 1,45,979 units sold in Dec 2021 while exports dipped 39 percent to 1,32,931 units in the past month from 2,16,491 units sold in Dec 2021. In the two wheeler segment, it was the Pulsar, Platina, Avenger, Dominar, CT as well as the Chetak electric scooter – that performed.

Bajaj Auto also posted de-growth on a YTD (April-Dec) basis. Total sales stood at 30,67,934 units in the 2022 period, down 8 percent from 33,31,782 units sold in the same period of 2021. Again it was domestic sales of 2W (13,90,698 units) that grew 7 percent during this period while exports fell 21 percent to 13,26,541 units.

CV sales in domestic markets improved by 81 percent on YTD basis while exports dipped 38 percent to 1,49,994 units. Total (2W+CV) sales in domestic markets increased 13 percent to 15,91,399 units while exports fell 23 percent to 14,76,535 units.

Bajaj Two Wheeler Sales CY 2022

Taking into account sales during the Jan to Dec 2022 period, Bajaj Auto has seen a 4.17 percent de-growth to 16,84,884 units in the 2022 period from 17,58,192 units sold in CY 2021. 8 out of 12 months of CY 2022 saw sales in the red. The company ended Q1 2022 down 30.45 percent to 3,26,438 units from 4,69,343 units sold in Q1 of CY 2021.

Q2 2022 also ended with a de-growth of 7.15 percent to 3,10,006 units from 3,33,863 units sold in Q2 2021 while Q3 2022 saw more positive sales, up 25.20 percent. Sales in this period of 2022 stood at 6,05,615 units from 4,83,702 units sold in Q3 2021. However, Bajaj Auto slipped again in Q4 2022 by 6.04 percent but ended H2 2022 with a 9.79 percent growth to 10,48,440 units from 9,54,986 units sold in H2 2021. The Chakan based two wheeler maker also has several upcoming launches that could set the trend in 2023.