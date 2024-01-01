Bajaj Auto Sales Dec 2023 Nears 3.26 Lakh – 16% Growth YoY

Bajaj Auto has released its sales report for December 2023, showcasing remarkable growth across its two-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments

Combining both two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales, Bajaj Auto showcased robust performance. The total domestic sales for December 2023 hit 190,919 units, marking a striking 28% surge compared to 148,583 units in the same period the previous year. On the export front, the company registered sales of 135,887 units, indicating a modest 2% growth from December 2022’s 132,931 units. The cumulative total sales of 326,806 units for both segments displayed a commendable 16% rise from December 2022’s 281,514 units.

Bajaj Auto Sales Dec 2023 – Two Wheelers

In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto reported a significant uptick in both domestic and export sales. Domestically, the company recorded a sales figure of 158,370 units, marking an impressive 26% increase from December 2022’s 125,553 units. Export numbers also saw a rise, albeit more modestly, reaching 124,631 units, up by 3% compared to the previous year’s 121,499 units. The combined total for two-wheeler sales stood at 283,001 units, reflecting a notable 15% increase from December 2022’s 247,052 units.

Commercial Vehicles on the Rise

The commercial vehicle segment also experienced a surge in sales for Bajaj Auto. The domestic market witnessed a substantial growth of 41%, with sales climbing to 32,549 units in December 2023 from 23,030 units in the same period last year. However, exports in this category faced a slight decline, dropping by 2% to 11,256 units from December 2022’s 11,432 units. The overall commercial vehicle sales tallied at 43,805 units, demonstrating a commendable 27% increase from the 34,462 units recorded in December 2022.

Cumulative Year-to-Date Figures

Combining both two-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments, Bajaj Auto showcased a mixed performance in the year-to-date sales for April to December 2023. The total domestic sales for this period reached 2,057,393 units, marking a significant 29% surge compared to 1,591,594 units in the same period the previous year. However, on the export front, the company recorded sales of 1,224,964 units, indicating a challenging 17% decline from April to December 2022’s 1,476,535 units. The cumulative total sales of 3,282,357 units for both segments displayed a moderate 7% increase from April to December 2022’s 3,068,129 units.

Two-Wheelers: Domestic Demand Surges, Export Woes Persist

In the realm of two-wheelers, Bajaj Auto experienced a substantial surge in domestic sales. The company recorded a noteworthy 22% increase in domestic two-wheeler sales, reaching 1,703,704 units from April to December 2023, compared to 1,390,893 units during the same period in 2022. However, the export segment faced challenges, witnessing a 17% decline, with sales dropping to 1,107,402 units from April to December 2023, down from 1,326,541 units in the corresponding period in 2022. The cumulative total for two-wheeler sales stood at 2,811,106 units, reflecting a modest 3% increase from April to December 2022’s 2,717,434 units.

Commercial Vehicles: Remarkable Growth in Domestic Market, Export Downturn

Bajaj Auto’s commercial vehicle segment showcased remarkable growth in the domestic market. Sales soared by an impressive 76%, with figures climbing to 353,689 units from April to December 2023, compared to 200,701 units in the same period in 2022. However, the export landscape for commercial vehicles proved to be challenging, experiencing a significant 22% decrease, with sales dropping to 117,562 units from April to December 2023, down from 149,994 units in the corresponding period in 2022. The overall commercial vehicle sales tallied at 471,251 units, demonstrating a commendable 34% increase from April to December 2022’s 350,695 units.

Market Insights and Future Prospects

Bajaj Auto’s impressive growth in sales for December 2023 signals a positive trajectory in the company’s performance. The substantial surge in both domestic and export markets across two-wheelers and commercial vehicles indicates a strong consumer demand for their products.

This upward trend may be attributed to various factors, including consumer confidence, the introduction of new models, and effective marketing strategies employed by Bajaj Auto. Additionally, the company’s robust distribution network both domestically and internationally likely played a pivotal role in achieving these impressive sales figures. With this notable performance, Bajaj Auto is poised to continue its momentum in the automobile market, showcasing its commitment to innovation, quality, and meeting customer needs in the coming months.