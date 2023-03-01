Bajaj Auto Sales Feb 2023 – Pulsar, Platina, Dominar, Chetak

Bajaj Auto sales dipped 11 percent on a YoY basis while YTD sales were down 9 percent in February 2023

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported an 11 percent YoY decline in sales in February 2023. Even as domestic sales, both of two wheelers and commercial vehicles ended on a positive note, significant de-growth was seen in terms of two wheeler and CV exports which caused a negative impact on total sales.

Bajaj Auto Sales Feb 2023

Bajaj Auto has seen total sales (2W+CV) dip 11 percent in Feb 2023 to 2,80,226 units. This was as against 3,16,020 units sold in Feb 2022. Two wheeler sales in domestic markets improved by 25 percent to 1,20,335 units in Feb 2023 as compared to 96,523 units sold in Feb 2022. Bajaj Auto has relaunched Pulsar 220F in domestic markets at Rs. 1,39,686 (ex-showroom). This bike was discontinued in April 2022 but has been brought back due to customer demand.

However, exports finished in the red, down 37 percent from 1,82,814 units shipped in Feb 2022. This took total sales in this 2W segment down 16 percent YoY to 2,35,356 units in Feb 2023 from 2,79,337 units sold in Feb 2022. Top selling two wheelers from Bajaj Auto include the Pulsar, Platina, Dominar, CT, Avenger, Chetak electric scooter, etc.

Commercial Vehicle (CV) sales in the past month increased by 103 percent in domestic markets to 32,956 units, significantly higher when compared to 16,224 units sold in Feb 2022. Exports on the other hand fell by 42 percent YoY to 11,914 units in Feb 2023 from 20,459 units shipped in Feb 2022. Thus total sales (domestic + exports) in the CV segment increased by 22 percent YoY to 44,870 units from 36,683 units sold in Feb 2022.

Total YoY sales (2W+CV) in domestic markets improved by 36 percent to 1,53,291 units in Feb 2023 while exports fell by 38 percent to 1,26,935 units. Exports stood at 2,03,273 units in Feb 2022. It was also a MoM de-growth when compared to total sales of 2,85,995 units sold in Jan 2023.

Bajaj Auto Year-to-Date Sales

Taking the period April to Feb 2023 into account, sales of Bajaj Auto dipped 9 percent to 36,36,290 units from 40,11,245 units sold during the April to Feb 2022 period. De-growth was seen in the case of domestic sales (2W and CV) by 11 percent to 31,95,837 units from 35,80,532 units sold in April-Feb 2022.

Two wheeler sales in domestic markets improved by 8 percent to 16,53,596 units in the 2023 period from 15,34,003 units sold in the same period of 2022. Exports on the other hand fell by 25 percent to 15,42,241 units in the April-Feb 2023 period from 20,46,529 units sold in the same period of 2022.

CV sales were also more positive in domestic markets by 89 percent to 2,66,499 units in 2023 period from 1,41,052 units in 2022 period while exports fell 40 percent to 1,73,954 units from 2,89,661 units sold in the same period last year. However, total CV sales ended positively by a 2 percent growth to 4,40,453 units in April-Feb 2023 from 4,30,713 units sold in April-Feb 2022.

This took total YTD (2W+CV) domestic sales up 15 percent to 19,20,095 units while exports dipped 27 percent to 17,16,195 units in the April-Feb 2023 period from 23,36,190 units sold during the months of April-Feb in 2022.