Bajaj Auto Sales July 2021 – Pulsar, Avenger, Dominar, CT100, Platina

Bajaj Auto has reported nearly a two fold increase in total sales (2 wheelers and commercial vehicles) in July 2021 over that of July 2020

Bajaj Auto Limited has released their monthly sales figures for July 2021. Growth has been reported on all fronts be it two wheeler and commercial vehicles and in terms of domestic sales and exports. The ongoing monsoon season, which has proved to be favourable to date, could be responsible for increased sales in rural areas while the urgent need for personal means of travel has resulted in sales growth in cities and towns.

Two Wheeler YoY Sales Growth

Two wheeler domestic sales remained flat with just a 2 percent growth YoY to 1,56,232 units in July 2021. It was exports of two wheelers that noted a significant growth of 103 percent to 1,74,337 units in July 2021 up from 86,082 units exported in July 2020. This took total sales in this segment up 39 percent to 3,30,569 units, up from 2,38,556 units sold in July 2020.

Best selling two wheeler brand for Bajaj is the Pulsar, which registers the major chunk of their sales in India. Other good performers in sales are CT100, Platina, Avenger and Dominar. In the exports, it is the Boxer and Pulsar range which register highest sales.

Commercial vehicle sales increased 70 percent on domestic markets and 155 percent in terms of exports to a YoY growth of 123 percent with 38,547 units sold. This was against a total of 17,276 units sold in July 2020. Total two wheeler and CV sales up 44 percent to 3,69,116 units in July 2021 up from 2,55,832 units sold in July 2020.

YTD Domestic Sales and Exports

Taking into account total YTD sales, that include two wheeler and commercial vehicles, in domestic markets and exports, sales grew to the extent of 97 percent YoY. Sales which had stood at 6,98,935 units in the April to July 2020 period increased to 13,75,130 units in the same period of 2021.

Domestic sales increased 50 percent from 3,50,239 units to 5,24,410 units while exports were up 144 percent from 3,48,696 units shipped in the April to July 2020 period to 8,50,720 units in the same period of 2021.

YTD two wheeler sales (April to July 2021) increased 47 percent in domestic markets to 4,98,784 units as against 3,38,455 units sold in the same four month period of 2020. Exports on the other hand increased 144 percent to 7,1,090 units YTD as against 3,00,030 units sold in the 2020 period. This took total sales in this segment up 93 percent to 12,29,824 units, up from 6,38,485 units sold in the April to July 2020 period.

Commercial Vehicle YTD sales also noted increase in domestic (117 percent) and export markets (146 percent) to total sales of 1,45,256 units, up 140 percent as against 60,450 units sold in the April to July 2020 period.

Bajaj-Triumph Bike Launch Delayed

The ongoing pandemic which has led to travel restriction between India and UK, has put launch of the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph bike on the back burner. This low-cost, mid-capacity motorcycle, will is now expected to be launched in Indian market only towards the end of FY2023. Bajaj and Triumph which had joined hands to introduce a range of bikes in the 250-700cc segments, will have its bikes manufactured at Bajaj’s new Rs. 650-crore plant at Chakan, near Pune. Bajaj – Triumph’s entry level model could be priced at Rs 2 lakh, ex-sh.