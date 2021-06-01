Bajaj Auto Sales May 2021 – Pulsar, Avenger, Dominar, CT100, Platina

Bajaj Auto two wheeler sales increased 54 percent while exports were up 145 percent in the May 2021 when compared to that of May 2020

Two and three wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto Limited has reported good sales through the month of May 2021. The past month may have seen a continued lockdown in some states due to the ongoing pandemic situation that thankfully is on the ebb, but there was little impact on sales of two wheelers.

Bajaj Auto has reported total two wheeler and CV sales of 271,862 units in month of May 2021 as compared to 127,128 units sold in May 2020, recording a growth of 114 percent. These total sales included domestic sales of 60,830 units and exports of 2,11,032 units, higher by 52 percent and 142 percent respectively as against 40,074 units and 87,054 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Two Wheeler Sales in May 2021

Taking only two wheeler sales into account, the company sold a total of 60,342 units in May 21, up 54 percent as against 39,286 units sold in May 20 while exports surged 145 percent to 180,212 units in May 21. This tool total two wheeler sales to 2,40,554 units, a MoM increase of 113 percent as against 1,12,798 units sold in May 20.

CV Sales May 21

Commercial vehicle sales in domestic markets dipped by 38 percent MoM to 488 units while sales in May 2020 had been at 788 units. The company made up these losses thanks to increased exports that stood at 30,820 units in May 21 up 128 percent over 13,542 units shipped in the same month of the previous year. Total commercial vehicle sales thereby increased by 118 percent to 31,308 units in May 21 up from 14,330 units in May 20.

Bajaj Auto Year-to-Date 2W and CV Sales

The past two months were particularly noteworthy for Bajaj Auto with sales increase recorded across both two wheeler and commercial vehicles. Sales increased in both domestic and global markets through the April-May 2021 period as against that of April-May 2020.

Two wheeler domestic sales surged 376 percent to 1,86,912 units in the March-April 21 period as against 39,286 units sold in the months of April-May 20. Exports on the other hand noted a 281 percent increase to 4,01,815 units, thus taking total sales in this segment to 5,88,727 units, an increase of 307 percent as compared to 1,44,807 units sold in the same two months of the previous year.

CV sales on the other hand increased 956 percent in domestic markets to 8,389 units in April-May 21, up from 788 units sold in April-May 20 while exports stood at 62,762 units, up 223 percent as against 19,411 units sold in the previous year period.

This took total YTD two wheeler and CV sales up 387 percent in domestic markets to 1,95,301 units and up 272 percent in terms of exports to 4,64,577 units. Bajaj Auto total YRD sales increased 300 percent to 6,59,878 in March-April 21 as against 1,65,006 units sold in march-April 20.

Upcoming Launches

Bajaj Auto is keen to enhance its market share and is actively testing the new Pulsar 250cc which is slated to launch in the coming months. Most details are still unknown as test models were under camouflage. On launch, the Pulsar 250cc could be priced lower as compared to the Dominar 250, at around Rs.1.5 lakh and will compete with the Suzuki Gixxer 250 in our market.