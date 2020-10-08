Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 180 Prices Increased – Oct 2020

This is the third price hike applied to the Avenger range of motorcycles since their BS6 versions were launched earlier this year

Bajaj Auto has increased price of its cruiser range of motorcycles, i.e, the Avenger series which consists of Street 160 and Cruise 220. Prior to this, Avenger Street 160 and Avenger Cruise 220 were pegged at Rs 99,597 and Rs 1,21,133 respectively. After an increment of Rs 1,497 each, both bikes now cost Rs 1,01,094 and Rs 1,22,630 respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

At the time of launch of their BS6 models- Street 160 was offered at a price of Rs 95,891 whereas the Cruiser 220 was retailed at Rs 1.20 lakh (Both prices are ex-showroom). Even after multiple price hikes, the Avenger range of bikes remains extremely value for money.

The duo are still by far the most affordable cruiser bikes in India. Together, the Avenger range accounts for about 5k to 6k units in monthly sales.

Retro Design

The hike in prices has led to no changes in design, cosmetics, features on specifications on either of the bikes. Both motorcycles are based on an old-school retro cruiser design that shares similar elements such as a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebars for a laid-back riding position and a single stepped-up seat. The round headlamps and turn indicators give out the old-school retro vibe.

Differences in design between Street 160 and Cruise 220

Although both carry similar design language- there are subtle differences to tell them apart. While the Street 160 looks slightly more modernised with blacked-out components and a pulled back handlebar, the Cruiser 220 is finished with chrome on exhausts, engine and handlebar which is more upright than the former and looks like a conventional cruiser.

Cruise 220 also gets a tall windshield which is absent in Street 160. Avenger Street 160, on the other hand, gets blacked-out alloy wheels whereas Cruise 220 gets spoke wheels.

Mechanical Details

Coming to the powertrain department, Street 160 is powered by a 160cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine. This unit is capable enough to push out 14.8 bhp and 13.7Nm of peak torque. Whereas, the Cruise 220 draws its power from a larger 220cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, oil-cooled mill which churns out 19 bhp and 17.5 Nm of peak torque. Both these units are linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

The bikes have been equipped with telescopic forks at front and dual shock absorbers at rear to carry out the suspension tasks. Braking duties are carried out by disc brake at front and drum brake at rear which is assisted by a single-channel ABS.