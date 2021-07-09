Bajaj Chetak is currently on sale in Pune, Bangalore, Aurangabad, Mysore and Mangalore – Next cities include Nagpur, Chennai and Hyderabad

Bajaj Auto Limited has been seeing huge demand for the Chetak electric scooter. Launch last year, bookings for Chetak remain mostly closed due to high demand and low production. Bajaj is working towards increasing production and has also begun work to setup a new plant in Pune. But that will take a year or 2, to start production.

Until then, Bajaj is slowly increasing their dealer network for the EV. As of now, Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is on sale in Pune, Bangalore, Mysore, Mangalore and Aurangabad. As per the latest update from Bajaj, the next city where the new-age scooter will be launched, will be Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Next Stop – Nagpur

Apart from Nagpur, Bajaj also has plans to launch the electric scooter in Chennai and Hyderabad. In fact, Bajaj had announced plans to launch Chetak in Hyderabad and Chennai back in April this year. But that has not materialized yet.

Speaking about Nagpur launch, Bajaj has posted in a social media post – “The registrations for the Chetak are now open for Nagpur. Visit Chetak website today to register. The booking will open soon so gear up to own the future.” Bajaj has plans to launch Chetak in 30 cities by March 2022.

Chetak Price

Bajaj Chetak is sold in two variants – Urbane and Premium. At the time of launch last year, these were priced at Rs.1.0 lakhs and Rs.1.15 lakhs respectively. In March 2021, the company hiked prices by Rs.27,000 and now in April 2021, the company has again revised prices of the Urbane variant by Rs 27,620 and Premium variant by Rs 24,620.

Following this latest price hike, the Urbane is now priced at Rs.1,42,620 while the Premium carries a price tag of Rs.1,44,620. All prices are ex-sh. This makes Chetak one of the most expensive electric scooter on offer in India.

New Batch Sold Out

The new batch of Bajaj Chetak electric scooters have been sold out in less than 48 hours making the company close bookings once again. The orders were on a first come first serve basis while the company will review the situation before opening the next round of bookings.

Bajaj Chetak e-scooter is produced at the company’s plant in Chakan near Pune with an all-woman workforce. It gets an all metal body with Vespa line styling and 6 colour options. It sports LED headlamp with DRL, LED blinkers, illuminated switchgear, LED tail lamps and 12 inch alloy wheels. It also gets some first in class features such as an IP67 water-resistant and a beltless Solid Gear Drive. There is also a fully digital instrument console compatible with Bluetooth connectivity and a dedicated mobile app for the scooter relaying vital information.

Specs

The Bajaj Chetak e-scooter is powered by a 3 kW electric motor offering 16 Nm of peak torque. Its lithium ion battery comes in with a 3 year/50,000 km warranty. Charging is via a 15A electric socket and takes around and hour for 25 percent charge and upto 5 hours for a full charge. Offered in two modes of Eco and Sport, range stands at 95 kms and 85 kms respectively on single charge. Rivals include TVS iQube, Ather 450 range, upcoming Ola Electric scooter, etc.