Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube Electric Scooter Sales June 2021 – Cross 1,000 For 1st Time

Total sales in H1 2021 stood at 1,262 units for Chetak while in comparison, TVS iQube sales were at 1,715 units for the same period

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter, launched in India last year is currently available for sale only in Pune and Bangalore. The TVS iQube, its arch rival, was also launched in 2020 and is currently on sale in Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai and Coimbatore. Price of Chetak is in the range of Rs 1.42 lakh onwards while that of TVS iQube is Rs 1 lakh onwards – depending on the city.

These are the only two electric scooters offered by mainstream automakers while other offerings in the electric two wheeler segment are from new comers. The attached table shows off sales of two competitors in India both in terms of H1 2021 sales and MoM sales of June 2021 over that of May 2021. It may also be noted that TVS iQube shows more demand over Bajaj Chetak, though iQube sales in May 2021 were down to zero units.

One of the reasons why Chetak got a slower start was due to the fact that bookings were suspended at start of this year. Hence during first three months January to March, sales were overtaken by that of the iQube. This is the first time, total sales of both scooters has crossed the 1,000 units mark.

Chetak, iQube H1 2021 sales

The period January to June 2021 has seen a total of 1,261 units of Bajaj Chetak sold as against 1,715 units of TVS iQube. In 4 out of 6 months, sales of the Chetak have been lower than that of iQube, with iQube sales at 0 units in May 2021.

The months of March and June showed most disparity in terms of sales. Chetak sales in March 2021 stood at just 90 units, 265 units lower as compared to 355 units of the iQube sold in the same month. It was a similar story in June 2021 when Chetak sales were at 452 units as against 639 units of the iQube sold. It was only in the month of April 2021 that sales of Chetak exceeded that of iQube standing at 508 units and 307 units respectively.

Chetak, iQube MoM sales

When looking at MoM sales, though sales of the iQube in May 2021 were down to 0 units, sales for June 2021 stood higher than that of Chetak sales in both months.

Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube sales stood at 1,091 units in June 2021 as against 31 units (only Chetak) sold in May 2021. Chetak sales in June 2021 had stood at 452 units, a 1,358.06 percent increase over 31 units sold in May 2021. There were 639 units of iQube sold in June 2021.

There are some differences between Chetak and iQube that could probably have led to this inequality in terms of sales. Bajaj Chetak is priced higher than the iQube. However, Chetak offers a 95 kms range per charge as against a 75 km range offered by TVS iQube. Chetak is available in comparatively lesser cities.