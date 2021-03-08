Bajaj Colombia Plant Starts Production – Pulsar, Dominar, Discover, Boxer, Platina

Bajaj Auto and Uma Group start assembly ops at La Tebaida plant

Bajaj Auto Ltd announced the start of motorcycle production at its new plant in La Tebaida, Quindío, Colombia. The new plant UMA and Bajaj Group in Colombia includes CKD operations for materials imported from the parent company. Operations start with motorcycle assembly lines with Pulsar, Dominar, Boxer, Platina, and Discover.

In addition, new models will arrive in time. Process streamlining is designed through the assembly line being divided in two – one for high-performance models, and one for high-volume models. Grihapathy Krishna Srinevasa, President of International Business said, “This will bring a lot of synergy in our service to Colombian consumers.”

Success of Bajaj Boxer exports

For Bajaj India, exports are crucial to business. Though Bajaj’s domestic market sales aren’t a threat to the frontrunners, in the global market, the company has outdone all Indian motorcycle manufacturers.

It’s mass market high volume motorcycle sales overseas are now just as high as its domestic market sales. If not, more. Colombo is already a strong export market for Bajaj Auto India. The new plant will help meet growing demand.

For Bajaj, the Boxer is its topmost high volume export. And all else, pales in comparison. More than half a million units were sold in 10 years of exports. With Bajaj Boxer CT 100 being the most successful motorcycle in Colombia, business activity around it was taken over by UMA Group last year.

It’s reliance, reputation as work horse, and low operational cost makes it a winning proposition. its main arguments are robustness, durability and low consumption. Variants available in Colombia include Boxer S, Boxer CT 100 KS, CT 100 ES Alloy and CT 125 versions.

Bajaj and Uma Group in Colombia

Bajaj’s association with UMA group is fairly new. The latter came onboard as the new official authorized distributor. This includes motorcycle sales, spare parts and service for Bajaj Auto in Colombia. For the last 10 years, until 2020, Bajaj Auto was represented 10 years, the company was represented by Auteco. The , which already sells its last units in inventory.

The new-ish association between Bajaj and UMA is part of growth strategy for the manufacturer to to continue growing and strengthening its presence in Colombia. This comes with a commitment to high quality products, innovation and technological superiority.

Bajaj’s core strength and voracious appetite for expansion dwells on its frugal engineering development approaches. It’s global outreach benefits from advanced tech products at affordable prices and suitable for varied market types.