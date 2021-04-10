Bajaj Platina, CT 100 And 110 Range Price Increased – April 2021

This is the second time in 2021 that CT and Platina range have undergone price revision

As may be recalled, Bajaj had increased prices of its motorcycles earlier this year in January. Along with CT and Platina range, prices were increased for most other motorcycles such as Pulsar range, Avenger and Dominar. Now, prices have been increased once again for CT and Platina range. It is possible that other Bajaj motorcycles may also witness a price hike in the coming months.

Bajaj’s move to increase prices is in line with industry trends. Most other two-wheeler manufacturers had increased prices at the time of New Year and later as well. In most cases, the price hike has been attributed to rising input costs. It includes higher cost of raw materials as well as increased handling and transportation charges.

Bajaj CT Range – April 2021 prices

One of the most affordable commuter motorcycles in the country, Bajaj CT variants have become costlier in the range of Rs 1,356 to Rs 1,696. CT100 KS Alloy new price is Rs 49,152, as compared to Rs 47,654 earlier. CT110 ES Alloy updated price is Rs 53,498, an increase of Rs 1,696 over the earlier price. CT110 ES Alloy X new price is Rs 55,494, as compared to Rs 54,138 earlier.

CT100 is powered by a 102 cc motor that churns out 7.9 PS of max power at 7500 rpm and 8.34 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. It is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The bike has top speed of 90 kmph. CT110 utilizes a 115.45 cc motor that generates 8.6 PS at 7000 rpm and 9.81 Nm at 5000 rpm. Gearbox and top speed is same as CT100.

Bajaj Platina Range – April 2021 prices

Platina range starts with 100 KS Alloy variant, which will now retail at Rs 52,915. This is an increase of Rs 749 over the earlier price. Platina 100 ES Drum variant is now priced at Rs 54,669, as compared to Rs 53,920 earlier.

Platina 110 ES ABS new price is Rs 67,424, which is Rs 1,504 more than earlier. Platina ABS was launched in March at Rs 66k. It can be described as a disruptive move by Bajaj, as currently there’s no other bike in this segment to offer ABS.

Platina ABS targets users who want to have better safety in their everyday commutes. Talking about Platina 110 H-Gear Disc, the motorcycle is now cheaper, priced at Rs 63,424. The earlier price was Rs 64,301.

Revised prices for CT and Platina range look reasonable and are unlikely to adversely impact sales. Even with the increased prices, Bajaj CT and Platina range will continue to be the most affordable commuter motorcycles in the country.