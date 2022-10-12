Bajaj DARKSTAR Name Registered – Pulsar Based Adventure Motorcycle ?

Bajaj Auto is working on launching range of adventure motorcycles – It is likely to be christened DARKSTAR

ADVs are all the rage right now in 2W space. Even though they won’t challenge the sheer sales of a Splendor or an Activa, they are one of the most sought-after types of motorcycles. Especially for Indian conditions with not-too-delightful road conditions.

In 4W PVs, pseudo SUVs have sprung up like clockwork. Similarly, in motorcycles, we have pseudo ADVs like Honda CB200X and the likes. These look like ADVs and offer a good stance, but don’t come equipped with off-road-worthy hardware.

Bajaj Darkstar Name Registered

Bajaj is no stranger to pseudo ADVs. We got the AS200 which is well forgotten today. Dubbed as Adventure Sports, it was based on an NS200 and got a bikini fairing of sorts. Recently, Bajaj Darkstar name was trademarked which is speculated to be the Indian bike maker’s next ADV or pseudo-ADV based on Pulsar 250 platform.

The trademark filed by Bajaj Auto has passed formality checks. Darkstar is likely to be the name of an upcoming motorcycle. There have been reports in the past which said that Bajaj is working on launching ADV motorcycles. It is likely that Darktsar is an ADV based on the new Pulsar 250cc platform.

With demand for ADVs on the rise, a manufacturer like Bajaj Auto would not want to miss the opportunity. After the AS200, Bajaj never ventured into ADVs again. Currently, Hero XPulse 200 is the most accessible ADV / off-roader on the market. We also have Honda CB200X, Suzuki V-Strom SX 250, Royal Enfield Himalayan, and more.

Bajaj already offers a wide variety of Pulsars today. We have regular Pulsar 125, a sporty NS125, Pulsar 150, NS160, recently launched N160, NS200, RS200 and lastly, based on the new 250cc platform, Pulsar N250 and F250. An ADV based on this new 250cc platform would make Bajaj’s portfolio stronger and hence reach a more customer base.

What To Expect?

This is not the first time an ADV by Bajaj is making news. There have been multiple rumours before, but nothing materialised. If Darkstar ADV does become a reality, there is a high possibility of it being offered with the new Pulsar 250cc platform instead of the KTM-derived 250cc engine that does duties on Dominar 250.

Cycle parts are likely to be identical to the Pulsar F250. We do hope Bajaj considers offering a 19” front and 17” rear spoked wheel combo and slightly longer travel suspension forks. It would make a world of difference in beaten paths and will stand out from pseudo ADVs. We don’t expect 21” and 18” combo offered with XPulse 200 and even Rally Kit, even though it would be very nice.

Pulsar 250cc twins make 24.5 PS and 2.15 Nm and are coupled to a 5-speed gearbox. It gets a slipper clutch and dual-channel ABS that are likely to be offered on the supposedly upcoming ADV from Bajaj. Until the company officially reveals further info, Bajaj Darkstar name will be a mystery.