Bajaj Dominar 250 Price Cut By Rs 17k – New Price Rs 1.54 Lakh

Bajaj Dominar 250 price has been cut by Rs 16,800 and is now on sale at Rs 1.54 lakh

At a time when manufacturers are increasing prices (including Bajaj / KTM), it is surprising to hear when a manufacturer announces just the opposite. That is exactly what has happened today.

Bajaj Dominar 250, which was retailed at Rs 1.71 lakh till yesterday, has received a massive price cut of almost 17k. The exact price cut applied to Bajaj Dominar 250 is Rs 16,800. New price is Rs 1.54 lakh ex-sh. No other changes has been made, no feature has been deleted. It is the exact same bike which was on sale for Rs 1.71 lakh yesterday, is now on sale for Rs 1.54 lakh today.

Only 2 Colours

Bajaj Dominar 250 colour options have been reduced from 4 to 2. Until yesterday, the D250 was on offer with Canyon Red, Charcoal Black, Aurora Green and Vine Black. After today’s price cut, Dominar 250 is on offer with only 2 colour options of – Canyon Red and Charcoal Black.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarang Kanade – President (Motorcycle Business), Bajaj Auto Limited said, “We, at Bajaj Auto, believe that touring on a bike opens the doors to a world of ‘real’ experiences that widens your perspective and shapes one’s character. We realize that biking for youngsters can be so much more than just street fun if the bike comes with the right dose of performance, sharp design and a superior riding experience. We are proud to build the segment of Sports Touring in the country with a motorcycle that is ‘Born To Sprint and Built To Tour’. In times of price hikes across the industry, we have taken a stance of reducing price on Dominar 250 and make Sports Touring more accessible.”

Apart from making it more affordable for a wider audience, another reason behind the price cut could have to do with the positioning of the motorcycle in the 250 cc segment. Bajaj currently offers multiple options in the 250cc range. These includes KTM Duke 250, ADV 250, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250.

That makes it 4 motorcycles from the same automotive group in the 250 cc segment. And there are rumours that launch of a new Pulsar 250 is on the anvil. Keeping this in mind, it is likely that Bajaj would have wanted to reposition the Dominar 250 pricing.

Speaking about the Dominar 250, it continues to sport LED lighting at the front and rear, a digital instrument cluster, split seating, twin pod exhaust and USD fork. The Dominar 250 rides in 17 inch alloy wheels fitted with 100/80-17 tubeless tyres in the front and 130/70-17 tyres at the rear. The Dominar 250 tips weighs a total of 180 kg while its tank holds fuel up to 13 liters.

Bajaj Dominar 250 Engine Specs

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is powered by a 248cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine offering 25 hp peak power at 8,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a 6 speed gearbox with slip assist clutch. Braking and suspension are via telescopic in front and gas-charged preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear and disc brakes at both ends measuring 300mm and 230mm respectively with a front radial brake caliper and dual-channel ABS which is offered as standard.