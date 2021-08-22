Bajaj Dominar 400 Facelift Launch Soon – Improved Styling, Feature Updates

Bajaj Dominar 400 competes with the likes of KTM 390 Duke, TVS Apache RR 310 and BMW G310R

Even though Dominar 400 is a well-equipped and capable motorcycle, it hasn’t performed as desired in the sales department. Being the flagship, the expectations are pretty high with Dominar 400. Going forward, 2021 edition of Dominar 400 is expected to be launched during the upcoming festive season. As per information provided by some dealers, the bike could be launched in October.

2021 Dominar 400 Facelift – Focus on styling updates

It will be safe to assume that new Dominar 400 will pack in cosmetic updates. A set of new colour options could also be on offer. We have already seen new colour options introduced for 2021 Dominar 250. The smaller capacity Dominar is now available in three dual-tone colour options of Racing Red and Matt Silver, Citrus Rush and Matt Silver and Sparkling Black and Matt Silver. These new colour options have significantly enhanced the bike’s overall look and feel.

It will be interesting to see what new colour options are introduced for Dominar 400. Both bikes are visually the same in most parts. Dominar 400 is likely to get different shades to ensure it remains distinguishable from its smaller capacity sibling. In its current form, Dominar 400 is offered in two colour options – Aurora Green and Vine Black.

Aurora Green utilizes a flashy combo of glossy green against a black background. The green bits can be seen on the headlamp cowl, front fender, engine cowl, fuel tank and tail section. The green bits work to highlight the bike’s sporty design.

The other colour option of Vine Black is essentially an all-black theme. Approximately, more than 90% of the bike’s surface is in black. The only components that don’t have the black shade are USD front forks and disc brakes. Bajaj could choose to continue these colours or completely replace them with new shades.

Mechanical and feature updates

Dominar 400 is a well-equipped sports tourer with a powerful 373.3 cc motor. Some key features include full LED headlamp with modes of automatic headlamp on, position lamp and low beam and high beam. The bike has LCD speedometer that displays a range of information including gear position. Being a sports tourer, the bike could benefit from a dedicated connectivity platform. However, it is not certain if Bajaj will introduce this in 2021 update.

Talking about the engine, it is capable of generating 40 ps of max power at 8800 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission. It is unlikely that power and torque output will be tweaked in 2021 Dominar 400. The bike utilizes slipper clutch that ensures smooth gear shifts across all RPM. By reducing adverse effects of engine braking, the slipper clutch also enhances engine life.

Dominar 400 utilizes a beam type perimeter frame with 43 mm USD forks and multi-step adjustable monoshock suspension with Nitrox at the rear. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm and 230 mm disc at the front and rear, respectively. Dual channel ABS is offered as standard. These mechanical bits are unlikely to change with 2021 Dominar 400.

