Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Increased By Rs 1,500 – New Price Oct 2020

In spite of the price increase, Bajaj Dominar 400 remains one of the most VFM (value for money) motorcycle in the segment

Launched in 2016, Bajaj Dominar 400 has undergone an upward price revision of Rs 1,500. This is the second time this year that price has been increased for Bajaj Auto’s flagship motorcycle. Earlier, the price was hiked to Rs 1.91 lakh when the BS6 variant of Dominar 400 was launched in April.

Prices were increased in September as well. Dominar’s original launch price in 2016 was Rs 1.36 lakh. With the current starting price at Rs 197,758, Dominar has become costlier by more than 60k since its launch.

Dominar’s latest price hike is most likely based on rising input costs and inflationary factors. The motorcycle is the same as earlier and there are no updates or new features. Dominar 400 is a good looking bike and has potential, but its performance on the sales front has been below expectations. The motorcycle was supposed to emerge as a bestseller, but things haven’t worked out as planned.

Dominar 400 ranked at 11th place

If we look at August sales data for 200 cc to 500 cc motorcycles, Dominar 400 is placed at 11th place with sales of 775 units. YoY de-growth is -16.40 percent, as compared to 927 units sold in August last year. In comparison, Dominar 250 appears to be more popular in terms of sales numbers. As may be recalled, Dominar 250 was launched earlier this year in March at an introductory price of Rs 1.60 lakh.

Dominar 250 sales in August were 1,317 units, placing it in the top ten list of bestselling 200cc – 500cc motorcycles. Dominar 250 prices have also been increased by Rs 1,625. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 165,715. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. This is the second time price has been hiked for Dominar 250. As may be recalled, the motorcycle had undergone an upward price revision of Rs 4,090 in September.

Dominar 400 engine & specs

In its BS6 avatar, Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3 cc liquid cooled, DOHC, single cylinder, triple spark, FI engine that churns out 40 PS of max power at 8800 rpm and 35 Nm of max torque at 6500 rpm. Transmission is a 6-speed gearbox, integrated with a wet, multiplate clutch. The clutch has assist and slipper function, which ensures smooth downshifts during deceleration.

Dominar 400 utilizes a beam type perimeter frame, suspended on 43 mm USD forks with 135 mm of travel at the front and multi-step adjustable mono shock with Nitrox at the rear. Braking system comprises 320 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc, integrated with dual-channel ABS.

The bike has kerb weight of 187 kg and comes with a 13 litre fuel tank. Its top speed is 148 kmph (approx.) and fuel efficiency is around 27 kmpl. Dominar BS6 can reach 0 to 100 kmph in around 8 seconds.