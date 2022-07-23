Bajaj Dynamo Name Registered – New Motorcycle Or Electric Scooter?

Earlier also, Bajaj had registered other names such as Pulsar Elan, Pulsar Eleganz, Twinner and Blade

While OEMs register new names quite regularly, not every nameplate reaches production stage. It’s a good strategy nonetheless, as there’s no last moment scramble for a catchy brand name. OEMs often register multiple brand names, so that they can choose the most appropriate option when product development and production plans are finalized.

Talking about Bajaj, the latest addition is Dynamo. While the name has reached the stage of ‘formalities check pass’, it has not received final approval. The name has been registered under Class 12, which covers ICE two-wheelers, electric vehicles as well as three-wheelers.

Bajaj Dynamo – possible options

The term ‘Dynamo’ is commonly associated with a device that converts rotational mechanical energy into electrical energy. Since it refers to electricity, it is possible that Bajaj Dynamo has to do something with an electric vehicle. However, in terms of how products get their names, Dynamo doesn’t come across as a suitable name. It will be more relevant if used for a component or system, for example, a new ICE platform or EV powertrain. Class 12 of patent registration covers all such possibilities.

Dynamo is also used to describe something energetic and spirited, for example, an energetic individual. In that sense, Bajaj Dynamo nameplate may be used for any type of vehicle, irrespective of the type of powertrain. It could be used for a new electric commercial vehicle, meant for B2B and B2C deliveries. It could be an electric three-wheeler as well.

As not much info is available at this point of time, it is difficult to say what exactly Bajaj has planned for Dynamo nameplate. Moreover, there are no recent sightings of any new vehicle that could potentially be linked to this new name. Overall, it can be said that there’s a greater probability of Dynamo related to an electric vehicle.

Upcoming Bajaj bikes

In the coming years, Bajaj will continue to focus on both its ICE and EV portfolio. Surely, more efforts are needed on the EV front, as currently Bajaj has only Chetak electric scooter. Bajaj is currently working with Yulu on the development of an entirely new EV that is expected to be launched later this year. This will not be sold in retail market like Chetak. It will be utilized exclusively by Yulu for its technology-driven mobility platform.

For consumers, Bajaj has plans to expand Chetak portfolio to include new products as well as new sub-brands. For example, there are plans to launch Pulsar electric motorcycles. Bajaj is also working with KTM and Husqvarna for development of their electric two-wheelers.

As Chetak has proved its mettle in domestic market, Bajaj is planning to launch it in overseas markets as well. ASEAN markets could be targeted first, as they have higher sales of electric two-wheelers.