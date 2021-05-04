Bajaj Trademarks Fluir, Fluor Names – For Future Electric Motorcycle?

The upcoming Bajaj electric motorcycle will rival the likes of other electric motorcycles such as Revolt RV400 and Okinawa Cruiser among others

Bajaj Auto, like every other OEM in India, is looking to broaden its product portfolio. It has come to light that the Pune based two-wheeler manufacturer has filed new trademarks for Fluir and Fluor monikers in the country. Speculations indicate that these names would be used for the brand’s upcoming range of electric products.

Fluir is a Spanish word that stands for flow (of steam or fluids). Since both the names sound similar, it might be the case where only one brand name gets utilised. Bajaj already retails an electric two-wheeler in the form of Chetak electric scooter. It is possible that at least one of these two trademarks could be used for an electric motorcycle.

Upcoming Electric Two-wheelers

While trademark applications don’t say that they can only be used for a battery-powered vehicle. However, adding more sub-brands for conventional IC engine-powered vehicles does not make much sense since Bajaj already has at least five of them in its current lineup.

If Bajaj uses these monikers for conventionally powered two-wheelers, the company will most probably have to delete some models from its portfolio which is not likely to happen in the near future.

An electric motorcycle seems the best bet since the trio alliance of Bajaj, KTM and Husqvarna are planning to amplify their electric lineup of models. While the Austrian and Swedish bikemakers will be utilising the platform of Chetak Electric to build their own respective e-scooters, Bajaj might very well do the same with its own version of a rebadged Husqvarna E-Pilen which was recently revealed to the world.

If it turns out the way we speculate, the new electric bike from the Indian automaker is expected to be powered by a 8kW electric motor. While other specifications are yet to be revealed, the bike in all probability will feature a battery swapping technology to address range anxiety issues. A similarly specced bike is also expected to don the orange of KTM at some stage.

Chetak Electric

On the other hand, Chetak Electric is powered by a 3kWh battery pack paired with a 4kW electric motor which returns a peak output of 16 Nm torque. It is offered with two drive modes- Eco and Sport.

The e-scooter offers a maximum range of 95km in Eco mode while in Sport mode it offers a range of 85km on a single charge. Bajaj retails Chetak in two trims namely Urbane and Premium at a starting price of Rs 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom).