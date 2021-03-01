Bajaj Feb 2021 Sales – Platina, Pulsar, CT100, Avenger, Dominar

Total two-wheeler sales during the past month were up 7 percent at 3.32 lakh units as compared to 3.10 lakh units sold in Feb 20

Bajaj Auto Limited has released their sales figures for the past month. The company continued to experience single digit growth rate in Feb 2021 as was seen in Jan 21.

Bajaj has reported a sales growth of 6 percent with total sales of 3,75,017 units as against 3,54,913 units in the same month of last year. Two wheeler sales increased 7 percent to 3,32,563 units in Feb 21 as against 3,10,222 units sold in Feb 20 with domestic sales remaining flat at 1 percent increase to 1,48,934 units.

Two wheeler exports increased 12 percent to 1,83,629 units in the past month as against 1,63,346 units exported in Feb 20. Bajaj Auto is paying close attention to extending its Pulsar range. The new Pulsars are poised for launch and are being actively tested with launch date set for later this year.

Commercial Vehicle Sales

Commercial vehicle sales in Feb 21 noted a de-growth of 5 percent to 42,454 units, down from 44,691 units sold in Feb 20. In this case as well, domestic sales dipped 27 percent to 15,877 units, down from 21,871 units sold in Feb 20 while exports increased 16 percent to 26,577 units, up from 22,820 units shipped in the same month of the previous year.

The company continues to face supply chain issues and hence losing both in terms of domestic sales and exports. As was stated by Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, growth would have been much more had it not been for shortage in supply of semi-conductors and ABS parts from Bosch.

Total two wheeler and commercial vehicle sales increased 6 percent in Feb 21 to 3,75,017 units with de-growth in terms of domestic sales but more positive exports. Domestic sales dipped 2 percent to 1,64,811 units, down from 1,68,747 units in Feb 21, while exports increased 13 percent to 2,10,206 units, up from 1,86,166 units exported in Feb 20.

Bajaj Auto Year to Date Sales

Bajaj Auto year to date – April 2020 to Feb 2021, sales ended in the red. This was both in terms of two wheelers and commercial vehicles and where domestic sales and exports were concerned. Total sales stood at 36,03,466 units during the said period, down 18 percent as against 43,72,637 units sold in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Two wheeler domestic sales dipped 18 percent to 16,27,982 units, down from 19,79,936 units sold in the same April to Feb period of 2020. Exports slipped 6 percent to 16,47,778 units from 17,56,656 units while it was a similar performance seen in terms of commercial vehicles.

Total commercial vehicle sales in the April-Feb 2020 period had stood at 6,36,045 units, which fell 48 percent to 3,27,706 units in the April-Feb 2021 period. Domestic sales dipped 73 percent while exports fell 18 percent during the same period. This took total two wheeler (-26 percent) and commercial vehicle sales (-8 percent) for the period April-Feb 2021 to 36,03,466 units, down 18 percent as against 43,72,637 units.