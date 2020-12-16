Bajaj Platina 100 KS Launch Price Rs 51,667 – Rs 8k Lower Than ES Drum

Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) launched to improve product range and sales potential

Bajaj Auto has announced the launch of a new motorcycle today. New Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) features Comfortec tech. Spring-on-Spring’ Nitrox suspension offers 15 percent more comfort on long rides, and improves comfort proposition for both, rider and pillion.

Tubeless tyres assure a safe and hassle-free ride. Refreshed Platina 100 KS features unique and stylish hand guards for comfort through hand protection from wind blasts. Available at a price of Rs 51,667 (Ex-Showroom), new Platina 100KS is viable in two colour options, Cocktail Wine Red, and Ebony Black with Silver decals.

Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) features

New Platina 100 KS’ Spring on Spring Nitrox suspension makes for higher shock dampening. Tubeless tyres ensure effortless riding. Hand guards are designed for additional comfort. One can depend on its 20 percent longer front and rear suspension for less jerks when manoeuvring umpteen potholes.

Quilted seat design offers seating comfort and support for rider and pillion. LED DRL headlamp makes for clear visibility, and is also designed as a stylistic component. The protective tank pad is designed for a tight comfortable grip. Style quotient is improved with its newly designed indicators and mirrors. Wide rubber footpads provide superior grip.

Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd mentioned, “The Brand Platina has made a notable presence with its unmatched proposition of Comfort making it one of the best motorcycles in the commuter segment. Our Platina range has sold over 72 lac motorcycles in the last 15 years. The new Platina 100KS will be a great addition to the Platina range, attracting customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that offers unrivalled comfort, a plethora of features and great mileage.”

Bajaj Platina variants

All-new Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) is available at a price of Rs 51,667 (ex-showroom). Current Bajaj Platina variants lineup has three existing products. Bajaj Platina 100ES available at a price of Rs 59,744. Platina 100 ES Disc at a price of Rs 61,965. And the top end Platina 110 H Disc available at a price of Rs 63,283. This makes the all new Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) the new entry-level offering for Platina Range.

This is a strategic move as Platina is Bajaj’s second bestselling motorcycle. The manufacturer retails only motorbikes with its only scooter being the electric Chetak that’s been launched fairly recently. Introducing a new Platina variant closer to the 50k range has great sales potential as a mass market daily commuter. It goes without saying, Platina range now looks more appealing, and will help generate interest across a wider potential buyer group.

Platina’s potential in the domestic market is far better explored than in exports. In October 2020, domestic sales was reported at just under 61k units, and exports at 6,100 units. While Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) is available as an entry level motorcycle, those buying any of the other Platina variants through December 2020 can benefit from special discounts on offer until stocks last.