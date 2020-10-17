Bajaj Platina And Pulsar 125 Festive Discounts Up To Rs 3,000

Bajaj Auto Platina and Pulsar 125 motorcycles are among the lead sellers in the company lineup month after month

Two wheeler makers in India are gearing up to cash in on added sales this festive season. The current pandemic situation in the country has steered more customers into two and four wheeler showrooms anxious to get their own personal means of transport in keeping with the social distancing norms.

The auspicious month of October should see each of these automakers register better sales especially with the hefty discounts and schemes being offered by each. Suzuki introduced free accessories of Rs. 1,500 on its scooter range and worth Rs.3,000 on purchase of a Suzuki motorcycle.

Honda customers can avail six distinct benefits under ‘Super 6 Offer’ on purchase of the Honda Activa 6G and Honda Shine. Yamaha has also announced similar festive offers for its 125cc scooters – Fascino 125 FI, Ray ZR 125 FI and Ray ZR 125 Street Rally and now Bajaj Auto Limited has also made similar announcements.

Bajaj Auto Platina and Pulsar 125 range

The Pune based two wheeler maker, Bajaj Auto Limited, has extended special cash discounts on the Platina 100 and 110 H Gear along with the Pulsar 125.

These two Bajaj bikes are among the best selling motorcycles in the Indian market. The discounts are valid till the 31st October 2020 and buyers can also avail of a standard 5 year warranty that the company is offering across range.

There is a Rs.1,600 cash discount on the Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum variant which currently retails at Rs.58,605. This cash discount extends to Rs.2,800 on the Platina 100 ES Disc variant while the Platina 100 H Gear Disc, priced at Rs.63,027, is at a discount of Rs.2,500.

Festive discounts on the Pulsar 125 range are between Rs.2,000 to Rs.3,000. Buyers of the 125 Drum variant, which is priced at Rs.72,122, can avail of a discount of Rs.2,500 and those opting for the Pulsar 125 Split seat Drum variant priced at Rs.73,274 can get a discount of Rs.3,000. Cash discounts on the Pulsar 125 Disc and 125 Split Seat Disc, priced at Rs.76,922 and Rs.80,218 respectively, stand at Rs.2,000.

Bajaj Sales

Bajaj Auto has noted a 24 percent increase in September 2020 sales to 2,19,500 units up from 1,77,348 units sold in September 2019 and most sales came from the Pulsar and Platina range. Besides noting increase in domestic markets, global exports also surged 16 percent and were the highest ever exports recorded at 1,85,351 units taking total two wheeler sales in September up 20 percent to 4,04,851 units.