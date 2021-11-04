Bajaj Pulsar 125cc, 150cc Range To Get Updated – New Platform

New-gen Bajaj Pulsars will get an overhauled design along with new features and an updated engine

The Pulsar range of motorcycles received a fresh breath of life when Bajaj launched two new flagship Pulsar models in the form of Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250. The series of sporty commuter motorcycles recently completed two decades in the Indian market and has reached cult status for enthusiastic riders on a budget.

However, competition in recent years has stiffened with TVS pulling new tricks with its Apache brand of motorcycles. Some of the smaller Pulsars now appear to be outdated since they haven’t received a major upgrade in many years. Bajaj, however, has regularly provided all its models with small cosmetic and feature updates.

New-Gen Pulsar Range

Currently, the Chakan-based bikemaker retails a bunch of Pulsar models with different engine displacements including 125, 150, 180, 220F, NS125, NS160, NS200 and RS200. At the launch of Bajaj Pulsar 250 range recently, Bajaj announced that they will be discontinuing their existing range of Pulsar motorcycles and updating them to a new generation in the coming months.

Bajaj has been working on developing new generation models of smaller Pulsars. From the 125cc to the 200cc of Pulsar is expected to get updated in the next one year. Majority of Pulsar sales are achieved by the Pulsar 125 and the Pulsar 150. It is likely that these are the two which get updated first.

With the launch of new gen 250cc Pulsars, it is likely that Bajaj might discontinue the 220F. In fact, the F250 looks spiritual successor to the 220F – with a similar semi-faired design. In terms of sales, the 220F manages to sell about 5-7k units a month. If the 220F gets discontinued, the new F250 would benefit directly in sales.

Possible updates

The new-gen Pulsars should incorporate a brand new design, a new chassis and updated powertrains. Bajaj could also throw in some new features on the new Pulsar models such as new semi-digital instrument console.

That said, it would be some time before Bajaj actually introduces the new-gen Pulsar bikes in the country. The Pulsar lineup will most probably start with Pulsar 125 and top out at Pulsar 250 with Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 200 in between. Bajaj is unlikely to go beyond the quarter-litre Pulsars as it already has the Dominar range and is also working with Triumph for a new line of motorcycles.

New Pulsar 250

Both Pulsar N250 and F250 are the same motorcycle underneath their slightly different attire. The former gets a naked design while the latter gets a semi-faired styling. There are also slight differences in the riding posture of the two bikes due to different handlebars.

Powering Pulsar 250 is a 249cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled motor that kicks out 24 bhp and 21.5 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The bikes get a new split-tubular frame which is suspended on conventional telescopic front forks and mono-shock at rear.