Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS White Colour Gets Updated With Black Alloys

Arun Prakash
2022 Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 White Colour
Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 locks horns against the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha MT-15 and Hero Xtreme 160R

Bajaj Auto is known to offer regular updates to its Pulsar line of motorcycles, maybe in terms of additional features or new colour options. This time, the Chakan-based bikemaker has introduced a new dual tone combo in Pulsar NS 160 white colour. Earlier this year, the company launched a new blue colour option for the flagship Pulsar F250.

For Pulsar NS 160, Bajaj has added a new White and Black dual-tone paint scheme. Latest move to add this new colour option on the Pulsar NS 160 palette is likely to be based on market feedback. Hat tip to folks at autoholic manish for sharing the update.

Pulsar NS 160 gets a new dual-tone paint scheme with a combination of white and black shades. The contrasting shades add a much-needed sporty flair to the naked streetfighter.

Components such as the fuel tank and bikini fairing are painted white whereas the front headlamp cowl, side panels, front and rear fenders, five-spoke alloy wheels, engine-gearbox assembly and grab rails are painted black.

2022 Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 White Colour
Red highlights across parts such as rear fender, wheel rims and front fairing accentuate the bike’s sporty nature. The sump guard beneath the engine casing gets a nice triple tone scheme with all three colours in play. All major cycle parts of the motorcycle, barring the rear suspension unit, have been blacked-out in this paint option. The rear suspension unit in this new shade of Pulsar N160 gets a red-coloured mono-shock.

Previous Pulsar NS 160 with White alloys
Also, enhancing its identity, is a 160 branding across fuel tank extensions. Overall, this new paint scheme resonates with the sporty nature of Pulsar 160 NS. A similar paint scheme called Dagger Edge Edition was launched in standard editions of Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 180. Other than a new paint scheme, no other updates have been made in Pulsar NS160.

Specs & Features

Powering the Pulsar NS160 is a 160cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that pumps out 15.3 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks upfront and a gas-charged mono-shock at rear. Braking is taken care of by disc brakes at both ends that are aided by single-channel ABS.

It gets a very basic set of features including a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlight, an LED taillight, a side stand alarm and AHO (Automatic Headlight On). It competes against other entry-level naked streetfighters like TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha MT15 and Hero Xtreme 160R. Bajaj currently offers Pulsar NS160 at a price of Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

