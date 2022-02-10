Bajaj Pulsar 220F Modified As A Modern Day Scrambler

One of the popular Pulsar motorcycles, semi-faired 220F is known for its sporty design and dynamic performance

Customization ideas can strike like lightning, transforming stock versions into something truly unique, extraordinary and incredible. Latest example involves a Bajaj Pulsar 220F 2010 model that gets a scrambler-inspired makeover. The modified bike has been aptly named Pulsar 220 FSB (fastest shooting brake). This customization job has been carried out by Renovatio Motor Works.

Pulsar 220 FSB key changes

Starting with design and styling updates, the stock bike loses much of its fairing. It gets a new black paint in glossy finish, which significantly improves the bike’s sporty profile. Enhancing it further is blue pin striping that can be seen on the fuel tank, side panels, front fender and tail section. Alloy wheels too have the exciting mix of blue against black.

At the front, the modified bike gets a customized headlight with inbuilt indicator. Stock handlebar has been replaced with new clip-on handlebars. In other changes, stock split seat has been completely removed and replaced with a handmade single piece unit. It gets sporty diamond-patterned quilted cover.

Rear section of the bike has been completely transformed. It gets a fully handmade rear frame with new seat mount and tail light. A smoke wrap has been used for the tail light to ensure it blends with the blacked-out theme.

Modified Pulsar 220F gets several functional updates as well. It uses a thicker front suspension and new wider triple clamps. Rear stock suspension has been replaced with a new swingarm with linkage unit from Gabriel. Stock wheels have been replaced with thicker and wider units, shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso II motorcycle tyres. This should improve traction to ensure better handling and control across varied ride conditions.

Another notable update is the sporty aftermarket exhaust. While the pipe section has brownish golden chrome finish, the exhaust canister sports a blacked-out look.

Pulsar 220 FSB engine and specs

Modified Pulsar 220F utilizes the stock engine without any tweaks. The 220cc, 2-valve, oil-cooled, DTS-i FI motor generates 20.4 ps of max power at 8,500 rpm and 18.55 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Although the engine is the same, the modified bike can still deliver better performance. That’s because it uses a bigger sprocket at the rear. It should be able to draw more torque. Performance could also get a boost with the new K&N air filter that replaces the stock unit. Braking system remains untouched in modified Pulsar 220F. The bike has 280 mm and 230 mm disc at front and rear, respectively.

From its looks, modified Pulsar 220F comes across as a capable machine for tackling city streets. Riding stance is slightly aggressive with a low-set handlebar. The bike can make every day commutes a lot more fun and exciting. It also looks capable of getting the praise and envy of onlookers.

