Bajaj Pulsar 220F Production Restarts – First Photos From Plant

Pulsar 220F relaunch is likely to be based on market feedback, wherein dealers may have reported sizeable enquiries for the bike

Discontinued last year, Bajaj Pulsar 220F is making a comeback. The bike has already entered production and deliveries are expected to commence in the coming weeks. Launch price is expected to be in the ballpark of Rs 1.35 lakh.

Relaunching Pulsar 220F shouldn’t pose any major challenges for Bajaj, as the bike was already BS6 compliant when it was discontinued. It will only need to comply with OBD-2 norms that will be applicable from April 01, 2023.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F Production Restart

Photos of the first batch of new Pulsar 220F from the plant have gone viral. They reveal that the bike is largely the same as it was at the time it was discontinued. Pulsar 220F is a semi-faired bike, featuring a prominent headlamp cowl, shoulder fairing and engine cowl. Some of the key features include a large windscreen, LED projector headlamp, halogen turn indicators, clip-on handlebar, carbon-fibre design elements, split seats and upswept exhaust.

Pulsar 220F was discontinued post the launch of Pulsar 250 twins. This was done even when 220F was witnessing healthy demand in specific regions of the country. It appears that Bajaj was looking to ensure the most conducive environment to promote the 250 twins. As dealerships continue to get enquiries for 220F, a decision has been taken to relaunch the bike.

As compared to the 250 twins, Pulsar 220F has a distinct identity. While the twins are a lot sharper, 220F has a more dominating street presence. 220F has curvy panelling, as compared to the sharp-edged fairing of 250 twins. Overall, 220F has a more approachable persona in comparison to the twins.

Pulsar 220F performance

Popularity of Pulsar 220F could also be attributed to its high-performance engine. At the time it was discontinued, Pulsar 220F was equipped with a 220cc engine that generated 20.9 hp of max power and 18.5 Nm of peak torque.

Power output is more than 350cc Royal Enfield Classic that makes around 20 hp. Even with OBD-2 compliance, there are unlikely to be any significant changes to power and torque output of Pulsar 220F.

Much of the equipment list is expected to be the same as earlier. Pulsar 220F has telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. In comparison, 250 twins are equipped with monoshock rear suspension. Pulsar 220F has disc brakes at both ends, integrated with single-channel ABS. When it was discontinued, 220F had a semi-digital instrument cluster. It is one of the features that could receive an update.