Bajaj Auto currently retails six iterations of Pulsar in different engine configurations including 125cc, 150cc, 160cc, 180cc, 200cc and 220cc

Bajaj is working on the development of its next generation of Pulsar bikes which will be powered by a 250cc engine. This will expand the bikemaker’s most popular range of motorcycles in India. Although no exact launch timelines have been confirmed yet, the new bikes are expected to hit showrooms sometime later this year.

Latest reports suggest that the new Pulsar 250 will be offered in both naked sport and racing sport iterations, i.e., NS250 and RS250 respectively. These motorcycles will share most of their mechanical with KTM 250 Duke as they will utilise the latter’s platform as well as engine.

Bajaj manufactures the quarter-litre naked streetfighter for the Austrian bikemaker in India at its Chakan-based facility near Pune, Maharashtra. While the fully-faired RS250 will rival the likes of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, the naked street NS250 will lock horns with Yamaha FZ250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250. Both motorcycles will sport revised styling and will be equipped better in terms of features in comparison to their Pulsar 200 counterparts.

New features onboard are likely to include a new LED headlight and all-digital instrument console with colour display and Bluetooth connectivity. Bajaj is also likely to offer new smartphone connectivity tech with these new bikes.

Engine Specification

Coming to their powertrain specs, NS250 and RS250 will draw their power from a 248.8cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which also powers KTM 250 Duke, 250 Adventure and Bajaj Dominar 250. This unit is capable enough to produce 29 bhp at 8500 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm.

Although in Dominar this unit is slightly detuned to return an output of 27 bhp and 23.5 Nm of torque in order to suit its cruiser-friendly nature. This powertrain will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Hardware Configurations

The new Pulsar range of bikes will offer slightly more torque at lower end in order to meet its city commuting requirements. A slipper clutch along with a dual-channel ABS is also expected to be offered as standard. Unlike Dominar 250, the new Pulsar NS250 and RS250 are not likely to be equipped with upside-down USD forks at front. It will get a preload adjustable mono-shock unit at rear. The suspension setup will be slightly tweaked for a sportier ride.

Both Pulsar NS250 and RS250 are expected to be priced between Rs 1.60-1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) upon its launch in India. NS250 will be cheaper than Dominar 250 while RS 250 will be more expensive than Dominar 250, but cheaper than KTM Duke 250. Earlier, reports also suggested that Bajaj is also working on the development of an all new Pulsar AS 250 Adventure.

SOURCE