Bajaj Pulsar 250 NS Render Based On Latest Spy Shots

The upcoming Pulsar range of 250cc motorcycles will take on the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25 and KTM 250 Series

Bajaj is currently in the final stages of development of its upcoming Pulsar 250 which has already been pegged as the “biggest Pulsar ever made” by Rajiv Bajaj, MD at Bajaj Auto a few weeks back. Numerous spy shots of the quarter-litre motorcycle have been leaked on the internet in recent months.

Apparently, multiple iterations of the flagship Pulsar will be on offer from the Chakan-based manufacturer in the form of a semi-faired version, a fully-faired version and a naked version. All three quarter-litre bikes are likely to be christened as 250F, RS250 and NS250. A digital rendering of the naked iteration has been created based on recent spy images.

New Design

The latest illustration is courtesy of Siddharth Pandey, a design student and an automotive enthusiast. The render shows the naked streetfighter with production-spec panels. The design in this render is starkly different from the rest of the NS bikes in the Pulsar lineup.

Seen from the side angle, the new Pulsar 250 NS features a bikini fairing which is extended from the tank shrouds. Despite being a naked bike, the designer has been able to incorporate an air duct in the fairing in order to improve aerodynamic qualities.

It also gets a massive engine underbelly cowl. The tail section gets a higher raise than its smaller peers. Unlike other Pulsar NS models, this one is expected to receive a stubby exhaust muffler in a metallic canister instead of an underbelly exhaust. Other styling highlights include split-style seats, a rear tyre hugger and slightly rear-set footpegs. Overall, the front fascia looks mean and aggressive.

Features

The earlier spy shots of the test mule revealed a wider headlamp with a projector lens with inspiration from Yamaha FZ25 which is likely to get full LED illumination. Further, the exposed structure underneath reveals a slanted top frame. The new Pulsar 250 is also expected to offer a new instrument cluster, most probably a semi-digital unit which could come with Bluetooth connectivity.

Expected Mechanical Specs

From the looks of it, Pulsar 250 NS gets a suspension setup comprising conventional telescopic forks at front and a Nitrox-charged mono-shock linked to the swingarm at rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends which should be assisted by dual-channel ABS as standard.

Powering the new Pulsar 250 will be a new 249cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine that could generate an output of 24 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be mated to a six-speed gearbox most likely equipped with a slipper clutch. The new Pulsar range of 250cc motorcycles is expected to start at around Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is slated to launch in November this year.