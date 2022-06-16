Bajaj Pulsar 250cc Eclipse Edition Teased – New Colour Launch Soon

Both Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250 are expected to get this new Eclipse colour shade

What’s better than a motorcycle finished in black? You thought of a colour, huh? Don’t fight me, but you’re wrong. Black is one of the prettiest colours a vehicle can get. Even here in hot and humid India, despite the negatives of the black colour, it is still very popular. If taken proper care of, that colour will hold its lustre for a very long time.

Bajaj seems to be in the same thought process too because every single Pulsar to date, has had a black shade in its life cycle. Except for the new Pulsar 250 range by Bajaj. As impressive as they are, they only make do with a Grey shade which isn’t certainly black. So, Bajaj is set to change that as found from the recent developments.

Bajaj Pulsar 250cc Eclipse Edition

Bajaj recently launched two new motorcycles based on their 250 cc platform. One of them has a street naked avatar named Pulsar N250 while the other is a faired motorcycle named Pulsar F250. Pulsar N250 only gets 2 colour options while its faired sibling gets 3 colour options. The street naked Pulsar N250 gets Techno Grey colour shade and Racing Red colour shade. Techno Grey colour is middle of the road in terms of darkness and Racing Red colour is bright and resembles a Cherry Red.

Apart from the Techno Grey and Racing Red colours Pulsar N250 gets, Pulsar F250 gets an additional Blue colour. Even though all the shades offered on both Pulsar N250 and F250 are decent in themselves, a Black shade was missing and Bajaj knows this too.

Bajaj recently took to Instagram to add 9 new pictures in a grid to tease a new black shade. They even have a landing page on their website with a registration form so that people could register their interest with Bajaj. Dubbed as ‘Dawn Of The Eclipse’, Bajaj Auto is teasing its upcoming black shade. We expect the new black shade to be called Eclipse Black or at least have the word Eclipse in it.

Pulsar N250 & Pulsar F250

Bajaj’s new 250 cc lineup is very well received by the media as well as the consumers. Bajaj has provided two characters with its 250 cc platform. Pulsar N250 radiates a street naked vibe while the Pulsar F250 radiates a Pulsar 220F vibe with its bikini fairing.

Both these bikes get the same 249 cc single-cylinder engine that generates 24.1 bhp of power at 8750 RPM and 21.5 Nm of torque at 6500 RPM. It also gets features like oil cooling and Bajaj trademark Twin Spark technology. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Both bikes get single discs at both ends and a single-channel ABS system.

We expect Bajaj Auto to launch the new Eclipse shade very soon and it might be offered as a standard choice or might launch at a slight premium too. Bajaj hasn’t confirmed yet if the new Eclipse shade will be finished in gloss or matte or get an option for both. When launched, it rivals Yamaha FZ25 which gets both gloss black option and a matte black option.