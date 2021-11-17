Bajaj Pulsar 250cc First Owner Takes Delivery In Pune

Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250 share the same oil-cooled 250 cc engine that makes 24.5 hp and 21.5 Nm of torque – Both sport single channel ABS

Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250 are the biggest motorcycles introduced under the Pulsar brand. Launched in India on 28th October 2021, the Pulsar naked street fighter style is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh, Bajaj Pulsar F250, semi-faired motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.40 lakh. Deliveries have started from today. First owner took delivery at a dealership in Pune today morning.

Bajaj said, “Bajaj Auto has commenced deliveries of the all-new Pulsar 250 launched last month. The first delivery of Pulsar F250 was done in Pune on 15th November 2021 from Shourya Bajaj showroom at Chinchwad.” Watch the first owner of Bajaj Pulsar 250cc taking delivery in the video below, credit to D17 VLOGS.

Pulsar F250 and N250 – Differences

Both the bikes share some striking similarities in terms of design and are yet distinctly different where positioning and riding stance is concerned. Both Pulsars receive LED projector headlights and massive tyres measuring 100/80 R17 front and 130/70 R17 rear. They also share the same tubular framework and disc brake arrangement standing 300 mm front and 230 mm rear while single-channel ABS is offered as common features along with 14 liter fuel tank capacities.

Feature wise, the Pulsar F250 and N250 also sport an ‘Infinity Display’ instrument console. This includes a gear position indicator, distance-to-empty readout, range indicator and clock along with a USB charging socket near the fuel tank flap. Both the bikes sport split seats, LED tail lamp and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Striking differences also tell the new Pulsar F250 and N250 apart. For starters, they are positioned in two varying segments.

Positioning and Rivals – Pulsar N250 is a naked street-fighter while the F250 is a semi fared motorcycle. The N250 takes on the Suzuki Gixxer 250 in its segment even as the latter is priced significantly higher. In the same price segment it will also take on Yamaha FZ 25 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. N250 has no direct rival but will compete with Suzuki Gixxer SF and Hero Xtreme 200S in a similar price range.

Colour Options and Price – Even as both Pulsar F250 and N250 share a common colour scheme of Techno Grey, the F250 gets an additional colour of Racing Red to set it apart. Pricewise the N250 is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh while the Pulsar F250 is more expensive by Rs 2,000 at Rs 1.40 lakh.

Features – True to its touring stance, the Pulsar F250 gets a tall windscreen for rider protection and sharp body panels along with reverse boomerang shaped LED DRLs. It also sports clip on handle bars. The N250 on the other hand receives a more contemporary design with LED DRLs and single LED projector headlamp. Handle bars are flat and wide set for better maneuverability in city traffic conditions and relating to better cornering. Another difference is that the rear-view mirrors of the street fighter are installed on the front apron while the its naked counterpart gets similar units which are mounted on the handlebar.

Kerb Weight – This is another area where the two new Pulsars differ, albeit marginally. The Bajaj Pulsar N250 weighs a total of 162 kgs as against a kerb weight of 164 kgs seen on its semi faired F250 counterpart.

Engine Specs – Sharing identical engines, Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 are powered by a BS6 compliant 249.07cc, single cylinder, 4stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, oil cooled, fuel injected engine. This engine offers 24.5 hp power at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm peak torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. They also share the single channel ABS system and suspension in the form of 37mm telescopic fork in the front and monoshock at the rear.