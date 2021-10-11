Bajaj Pulsar 250cc Launch Date 28th Oct – FZ25, Gixxer 250 Rival

Upon their launch, the naked iteration of Pulsar 250 is expected to cost around Rs 1.60 lakh and the semi-faired version could cost an additional Rs 10,000

With just a few days to go for its launch, Bajaj is extensively testing the new 250cc Pulsar before it starts dispatching units of the motorcycle to dealerships across the country. The upcoming quarter-litre motorcycle will be available in two iterations- naked and semi-faired as NS250 and 250F respectively.

Spy shots of both Bajaj Pulsar 250cc motorcycles have frequently been shared on the internet, giving us a sneak peek into their styling. It had already been confirmed by Bajaj that the new quarter-litre Pulsars will be launching around Diwali this year – which also marks 20th anniversary of Pulsar brand. Now there is a date. Bajaj Pulsar 250 will launch in in India on 28th October.

Bajaj Pulsar 250cc Launch – Same motorcycles, different designs

In terms of overall design, NS250 is set to borrow major styling cues from its other naked streetfighter siblings- NS160 and NS200. The same is the case with 250F which shares many styling elements with the current flagship Pulsar 220F.

From the looks of it, both motorcycles flaunt an aggressive front fascia featuring a single-pod LED headlamp cluster and integrated LED DRLs. The semi-faired iteration of the motorcycle gets an even more aggressive front end with a large headlamp cowl and a flyscreen that integrates into the side fairing.

Fuel tank designs on both derivatives look muscular with aggressive lines lending them aerodynamic characteristics. Both motorcycles feature a similar raised tail section, a split seating setup and a side-mounted upswept exhaust setup. Other common highlights include a clip-on handlebar, an engine underbelly cowl, boomerang-shaped LED taillights, a muscular front fender and split pillion grab rails.

Expected Mechanical Specs, Features

The new Pulsar 250 will be underpinned by an all-new frame which will be suspended on telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock linked to the swingarm at rear.

Braking hardware will comprise disc brakes at both ends complemented by dual-channel ABS as standard. Other features expected to be included in the equipment are a fully digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and multiple riding modes.

Powering Pulsar 250 will be a new 249cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine which is likely to pump out 24 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be coupled with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. As per an earlier report, this engine is also expected to be equipped with variable valve actuation (VVT). When launched, the new Pulsar 250 siblings will rival the likes of Yamaha FZ25 and Suzuki Gixxer and SF 250.