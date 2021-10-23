Bajaj Pulsar 250cc Twins Spied Up Close – New Details Revealed

While prices of the new Pulsar 250 will be announced on October 28, deliveries of the new quarter-litre motorcycle are likely to start in Nov

The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 is one of the most hotly anticipated motorcycle launches of the year and it is arriving at a time when bookings usually skyrocket. The upcoming launch also marks the 20th Anniversary of the Pulsar brand of sporty commuter motorcycles.

Ahead of its launch on October 28, the upcoming quarter-litre motorcycles have been spied in detail by The Fat Biker. As already established by now, the new Pulsar 250 will be available in two iterations- Pulsar NS250 and Pulsar 250F. The former will be a naked streetfighter whereas the latter will be a semi-faired sports commuter.

Both versions of the bike flaunt an aggressive front face featuring a single-pod LED headlamp cluster and integrated LED DRLs which look sleeker and sharper than previous iterations of Pulsars. The most noticeable difference between the two variants of Pulsar 250 is that, unlike 250F, the NS250 will not feature a prominent front apron.

Bajaj Pulsar 250cc Twins – Design

The semi-faired 250F takes styling inspiration from its smaller sibling 220F and sports a large front apron comprising a headlamp cowl and a windscreen that integrates into the side fairing. Other than the extended tank shrouds, NS250 doesn’t feature any body panels. 250F offers a clip-on handlebar that is more pulled back and raised towards the rider.

The naked streetfighter, on the other hand, gets a straight line handlebar which leads to a slightly more committed riding posture. Some common highlights on both motorcycles include split grab rails, a side-mounted twin-barrel exhaust canister, a split LED taillight design, a raised tails section, an engine underbelly cowl and a rear tyre hugger attached to the swingarm.

Hardware Configurations & Features

Underpinning both quarter-litre motorcycles is a brand new chassis comprising a twin tubular cradle frame with no downtube. This frame will be suspended on conventional 41mm telescopic forks at front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock linked to the swingarm at rear. Braking duties will be carried out by single disc brakes at both wheels while the rotors will be clamped down by calipers sourced from Grimeca.

These will be aided by a dual-channel ABS as standard. Talking of features, the new Pulsar 250 will receive a new semi-digital instrument console which could be enabled with Bluetooth. There is no elaborate control setup on the switchgear of the handlebar to suggest the presence of any rider aids. Take a look at the detailed spy video below.

Expected Engine Specs

Powering the new Pulsar 250 will be a new 249cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine that is likely to push out 24 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. Although Bajaj has patented the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology a few months back, it is yet to be seen if the company will employ this in the new quarter-litre motor.