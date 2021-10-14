Bajaj Pulsar 250F Testing Continues – LED, Instrument Cluster Spied

Pulsar 250 will be the new flagship Pulsar branded motorcycle in Bajaj Auto lineup

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch the new Pulsar 250 in multiple iterations on October 28. The upcoming quarter-litre motorcycle has been spotted testing on roads in the past few months on numerous occasions. All test mules spied until now have been heavily wrapped under camouflage thus revealing very few details of the bike.

The Chakan-based manufacturer continues to test the upcoming Pulsar ahead of its launch towards the end of this month. The new motorcycle has been spotted testing again, this time in Kolhapur. Hat tip to Omkar for sharing the latest set of spy shots which clearly reveal the design of the LED taillamps.

The recent spy images only reveal the rear end of what appears to be the semi-faired iteration of the motorcycle which is expected to be named Pulsar 250F. The bikemaker will also launch a naked streetfighter version of the same which will most probably be called NS250.

Bajaj Pulsar 250F – Fresh Design

As seen in the recent spy pics, the split style taillight in Pulsar 250 seems to be an extension of the ones seen in the current Pulsar lineup. Other styling highlights include split grab rails for the pillion, a raised tail section, a rear tyre hugger, a split seating setup and a side-mounted twin-barrel exhaust canister.

From previous spy images, we have noticed design attributes such as a clip-on handlebar, an engine underbelly cowl and a muscular front fender. The front fascia of the motorcycle flaunts a single-pod LED headlamp cluster and integrated LED DRLs. The semi-faired iteration of the motorcycle gets an even more aggressive front end with a large headlamp cowl and a flyscreen that integrates into the side fairing.

Hardware & Features

Another major update is the semi-digital instrument console which was earlier believed to be a fully digital unit. The console could, however, benefit from Bluetooth connectivity. Coming to its hardware configurations, the new Pulsar 250 will be underpinned by an all-new frame which will be suspended on conventional telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock linked to the swingarm at rear.

Expected Engine Specs

Braking setup will comprise disc brakes at both ends complemented by a dual-channel ABS. The upcoming Pulsar duos will be powered by a new 249cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine which is likely to pump out 24 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. This engine is also expected to be equipped with variable valve actuation (VVA) technology.

Upon its launch, Pulsar 250 is expected to be priced around Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the naked iteration and an additional Rs 5,000-10,000 for the semi-faired version. The Pulsar quarter-litre siblings will rival the likes of Yamaha FZ25 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 and SF 250.