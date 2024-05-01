Bajaj Pulsar 400 Digital Speedometer With Multi Info Display – Spy Shots

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to be officially launched in India on 3rd May 2024 is expected to be priced in the Rs 2.00-2.10 lakh range

As the anticipation builds for the grand unveiling of Bajaj Auto’s much-anticipated addition to its Pulsar lineup, the NS400, enthusiasts and industry watchers have been treated to a tantalizing glimpse of what’s to come. A leaked image of the speedometer from the upcoming powerhouse has surfaced, offering a sneak peek into the technological marvel that awaits.

Bajaj Pulsar 400 Digital Speedometer Leaks

Bajaj Pulsar range has long been synonymous with performance, reliability, and innovation, capturing the hearts of motorcycle aficionados across the globe. With the imminent launch of the NS400 on May 3, 2024, Bajaj Auto aims to redefine the boundaries of power and style in the 350-400cc segment.

Hat tip to @zzonly1_ for sharing the exclusive spy shot of Pulsar 400 speedometer. The leaked speedometer image showcases an all-digital display adorned with a multi-information layout, hinting at a wealth of cutting-edge features awaiting riders. Among the most intriguing prospects is the likelihood of Bluetooth connectivity, paving the way for seamless integration with navigation systems for real-time turn-by-turn updates—a feature sure to delight tech-savvy riders seeking both performance and convenience.

Drawing inspiration from its predecessors while embracing a new era of innovation, the NS400 is poised to make a bold statement on the roads. Boasting a unique headlamp design that seamlessly blends elements from the acclaimed Pulsar N and NS series, the NS400 exudes a distinct personality that commands attention.

Beyond its aesthetic allure, the NS400 promises a thrilling ride, thanks to its formidable engine prowess. Drawing from the pedigree of the Dominar 400 and KTM Duke 390, the NS400 is expected to pack a punch with its 373.3cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. With power and torque figures tweaked for enhanced performance, riders can expect an adrenaline-fueled experience that sets new benchmarks in its class.

Countdown to May 3: Anticipation Builds for the NS400 Debut

But performance is only part of the equation. The NS400 is engineered to deliver uncompromising control and safety, with features such as dual-channel ABS and a robust braking system ensuring confidence-inspiring handling in any situation. Coupled with USD telescopic forks and monoshock at the rear, the NS400 promises a dynamic riding experience that balances agility with stability.

Positioned strategically below the Dominar in Bajaj Auto’s illustrious lineup, the NS400 aims to democratize the thrill of high-performance biking, offering enthusiasts an enticing blend of power, style, and affordability. With competitive pricing expected to make it one of the most accessible offerings in its segment, the NS400 is poised to shake up the fiercely contested 350-400cc segment, challenging established players and setting new standards of excellence.

As the countdown to May 3 draws near, excitement mounts among riders eager to experience the thrill of the most powerful Pulsar ever created. With its blend of cutting-edge technology, exhilarating performance, and unmistakable style, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is primed to carve a new legacy on the roads, leaving a trail of awe and admiration in its wake. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming Pulsar 400.