Bajaj Pulsar Dual Tone Colours Launched As Dagger Edge Edition

Bajaj announced special editions of the Pulsar 150, 180 and the 220F

The Bajaj Pulsar is the company’s hot selling range in India. It accounted for a total of 9,45,978 units in FY 2021. The new Pulsar NS125 was recent added to the lineup and now the company has introduced the special Dagger Edge editions to boost sales.

Dagger Edge editions are on offer with Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180 and the Pulsar 220F in India. These special editions are set apart with exclusive livery options and new dual tone colour schemes while they include no updates in engine specs.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Dagger Edge Edition

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Dagger Edge Edition, priced at Rs.1.02 lakhs and at Rs.1.05 lakhs for the dual disc variant, gets two matte finished colour options of Pearl White and Safire Blue.

The Pearl White colour scheme gets red accents on its mudguard rims and cowl and the Safire Blue is seen with white accents in similar places. Engine specifications remain unchanged and the BS6 compliant 149.5 cc, single cylinder engine offers 13.8 hp power at 8,000 rpm and 13.25 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a 5 speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition

The Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge edition is priced at Rs.1.10 lakhs. It gets three colour options of Pearl White, Volcanic Red and Sparkle Black Matte with accents and graphics. It continues to be powered by a 178.6 cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine that makes 16.8hp power at 8500 rpm and 14.52Nm torque at 6500 rpm mated to a 5 speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F Dagger Edge Edition

The new Pulsar 220F Dagger Edge edition is priced at Rs.1.28 lakhs. It gets four colour schemes of Pearl White, Sapphire Blue, Volcanic Red and Sparkle Black. Engine specs remain unchanged and the bike continues to be powered by a 220cc single cylinder motor offering 20.11 hp power at 8,500 rpm and 18.55 Nm torque at 7,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed gearbox.

Common features to each of the bikes include a sloping fuel tank, stepped up seating, a pillion grab rail and upswept exhaust. The bikes also receive a semi digital instrument console, halogen headlamp, LED tail lamp and blacked out wheels. Tank capacity is of 15 liters while the Pulsar 150, 180 and 220F command a kerb weight of 150kgs, 151kgs and 160kgs respectively.

The bikes are fitted with disc brake at the front and drum/disc brakes at the rear – depending on the model. Suspension is via telescopic forks in the front and gas charged absorbers at the rear. Bookings have opened, deliveries have started.