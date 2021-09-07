Bajaj Pulsar 150 SD, NS160 Cash Discount Offer Sep 2021 – Low Down Payment

Pulsar can be credited with introducing and popularizing performance-oriented biking in the country

It was two decades back when Bajaj introduced its Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 180 bikes in the country. Over the years, Pulsar range has been expanded to include several other motorcycles. These are popular globally as well, with exports covering around 70 countries. As part of its ’20 years of Pulsar mania’ celebrations, the company is offering attractive discounts and benefits on several Pulsar motorcycles.

Pulsar 150 SD and NS160 offers

Bajaj is offering cash benefit worth Rs 4,000 on Pulsar 150 SD and NS160. Customers also gain in terms of low down payment, starting at Rs 18,348. Pulsar 150 SD is priced at Rs 1.04 lakh. With the cash benefit, it will come closer to the 1 lakh price range. Pulsar NS160 is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

As the festive season has commenced, the offers on Pulsar motorcycles can help boost sales. It is likely that these offers will be subject to stock availability and other terms and conditions. Customers can contact any of Bajaj dealerships to know more about these offers.

Pulsar 150 SD features and specs

The first Pulsar motorcycle, Pulsar 150 has undergone significant changes over the years. In its current form, the bike boasts of dagger inspired graphics. It has an aggressive look and feel, evident in wolf eyed headlamp, laser edged graphics and carbon fibre accents. Colour options for 150 SD variant include Blue Black, Red Black, Black Red, and White Black.

Pulsar 150 SD is powered by a 149.50 cc Twin Spark, DTS-I FI motor that is capable of generating 14 ps of max power at 8500 rpm and 13.25 Nm of max torque at 6500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike has 31mm telescopic front forks and gas filled twin shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by 260 mm disc (with single-channel ABS) at the front and 130 mm drum brake at rear.

Pulsar NS160 features and specs

Talking about NS160, the bike is one of the best-looking in Pulsar range. It has a chiselled profile with features such as sporty graphics, split seats, underbelly exhaust and rear tyre huggers. Colour options include Metallic Pearl White, Brunt Red and Pewter Grey.

Pulsar NS160 gets its power from a 160.3 cc, oil cooled, SOHC motor. It makes 17.2 ps at 9000 rpm and 14.6 Nm at 7250 rpm and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike utilizes telescopic suspension with anti-friction bush at front and Nitrox mono shock absorber at rear. Both ends have disc brakes, measuring 260 mm and 230 mm, respectively. Front brakes are integrated with single-channel ABS.

Pulsar family is expected to get bigger soon with addition of new 250cc models. There could be three versions, a naked bike called NS250, a semi-faired motorcycle called 250F and a fully-faired unit named RS250. Pulsar 250 is expected to debut during the festive season.