Bajaj Pulsar N160 Vs Pulsar N250 – Compared Side By Side

Pulsar N160 & N250 will continue to provide affordable performance & upholding OG Pulsar’s legacy

Dubbed as ‘The Fastest Indian’, Pulsar range has captivated hearts both here in India and abroad. With a wide range of choices, Bajaj is expanding its stupendously popular Pulsar marque vertically and horizontally. The new breed of Pulsars with updated design language, are expected to take the OG Pulsar’s legacy even higher.

Bajaj is proud of the new Pulsar N160 and calls it, ‘The New Gold Standard Of 160cc Motorcycles’. It gets a 4V head like its arch-rival Apache RTR 160 4V from TVS. It sits below the Pulsar N250 in the company’s performance segment. Here is a look at the two motorcycles together.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Vs Pulsar N250

If you look at both these motorcycles in a passing glance, you would be hard-pressed to say which is which. This is because they look very similar. Both motorcycles get the same body panels. They get the same fuel tank with 14 litre capacity, same handlebar, same headlight setup with bi-LED projector, same instrument console, same set of features and functionalities too.

Both motorcycles even get the same 300mm front (except for 280mm on single-channel ABS variant) and 230mm rear discs and calipers, same 37mm front telescopic suspension (except for 31mm on single-channel ABS variant) and rear mono-shock, they get the same 17” alloy wheels with 100/80 tyre at front and 130/70 at the rear. They get the same seats, same tail-lights and tyre hugger, same swingarm and most things. Take a look at the side by side comparison of these two Pulsar motorcycles in the video below by SouRik Motoworld.

So, that’s it then? Let’s wrap up this post? No. Because we’re yet to come to the heart of the matter. Because in their beating and pulsating heart, they prominently differ. Like their name suggests, N250 falls in the quarter-litre segment and N160 falls in the 160cc segment. N160 gets a 164.82cc single-cylinder 4V engine making 15.68 bhp of power at 8750 RPM and 14.65 Nm of torque at 6750 RPM. It gets oil cooling and Bajaj’s trademark DTS-i and Twin Spark technology too.

Pulsar N250, however, gets a 249cc single-cylinder engine making 24.1 bhp of power at 8750 RPM and 21.5 Nm of torque at 6500 RPM. It gets oil cooling with a bigger radiator than N160 and Bajaj’s trademark DTS-i and Twin Spark technology too.

Price & Competition

Apart from the heart, we can see some more changes mechanically. Pulsar N160 gets an underbelly exhaust and Pulsar N250 gets a conventional exhaust. It has a dual-barrel design incorporated in a stubby canister. Pulsar N250’s sound is a lot louder and has a lot of growl and bass due to a bigger chamber for resonance.

Other changes include LED indicators on Pulsar N250 and normal halogen bulbs on N160. N250 also gets an engine temperature sensor and the instrument cluster has an overheating indication too which Pulsar N160 lacks. In terms of pricing, Pulsar N160 starts from Rs. 1.22 lakh for single-channel ABS and Rs. 1.27 lakh for dual-channel ABS model. It takes the fight to Apache RTR 160 4V and the likes (both prices ex-sh).

Pulsar N250, however, starts from Rs. 1.43 lakh for single-channel ABS model and Rs. 1.50 lakh for dual-channel ABS model and competes with lower-tier 250cc bikes where FZ25 and the likes lie.