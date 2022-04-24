Bajaj Pulsar Sales Breakup March 2022 – 125, 150, 160, 200, 250cc

Bajaj Pulsar sales and exports dipped YoY by 10.04 percent but improved on a MoM basis by 24.53 percent

Bajaj Auto Limited has posted a YoY decline in total sales of the Pulsar range (domestic + exports) to the extent of 10.04 percent with 1,00,987 units sold in the past month. This was as compared to 1,12,268 units sold in March 2021. MoM total sales however, posted an increase by 24.53 percent from 81,094 units sold in February 2022.

Bajaj Pulsar Domestic Sales – March 2022

Pulsar is an important model in the company lineup. It contributes to efficient sales but in the recent past, domestic sales and exports have been rather lacklustre. In March 2022, domestic sales dipped 21.70 percent with every model in the Pulsar range posting a de-growth. Sales stood at 67,339 units last month, down from 85,999 units sold in March 2021.

Pulsar 125 posted a 5.41 percent de-growth to 39,687 units from 41,956 units sold in March 2021. It commanded a 58.94 percent share. MoM sales however, increased 32.26 percent over 30,006 units sold in February 2022.

Of the Pulsar 150cc, sales dipped 38.95 percent YoY to 18,044 units, relating to a volume de-growth of 11,512 units from 29,556 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales increased 1.35 percent from 17,804 units sold in February 2022. Sales of the Pulsar 160, 180 and 200cc also fell 24.03 percent to 7,077 units from 9,315 units sold in March 2021 while there was a 51.67 percent MoM improvement over 4,666 units sold in February 2022.

220F/250cc Pulsar sales dipped 51.06 percent to 2,531 units from 5,172 units sold in the same month of the previous year. MoM sales increased 2.26 percent from 2,475 units sold in February 2022. It is to be noted that the Pulsar 180 and Pulsar 220 are no longer listed on the official Bajaj Auto website for India.

Bajaj Pulsar Exports – March 2022

Performance was better in global markets with the Bajaj Pulsar posting a 28.15 percent YoY growth to 33,648 units over 26,256 units sold in March 2021. MoM exports increased 28.71 percent from 26,143 units shipped in February 2022.

In export markets, it was the Pulsar 160,180 and 200cc that saw most demand. Sales increased 23.94 percent to 9,618 units in the past month, up from 7,760 units sold in March 2021. MoM shipments however, dipped 28.85 percent from 13,518 units sold in February 2022.

Bajaj Pulsar 150cc exports dipped YoY by 29.25 percent to 9,614 units while MoM sales improved by 23.45 percent over 7,788 units sold in February 2022. Pulsar 125cc shipments increased marginally by 1.31 percent to 3,408 units last month, up from 3,364 units shipped in March 2021 while exports dipped 16.16 percent MoM from 4,065 units sold in February 2022. Bajaj Pulsar 220F/250 has not seen much demand globally. Sales have dipped both YoY and MoM by as much as 99.48 percent and 98.96 percent to just 8 units in March 2022.

Bajaj Pulsar Total Sales March 2022

Total sales saw Pulsar 125 at the top of the list with 43,095 units sold despite a 4.91 percent YoY de-growth while commanding a 42.67 percent share. MoM sales increased 26.49 percent from 34,071 units sold in February 2022 when share percentage had stood at 42.01 percent.

Thereafter YoY sales of Pulsar 150 (27,658 units), Pulsar 160, 180, 200 (16,695 units) and Pulsar 220F/250 (2,539 units) suffered de-growth. MoM sales of Pulsar 150cc increased by 8.07 percent. Total sales of the Pulsar 160,180 and 200 (16,695 units) and of the 200F/250 (2,539 units) dipped both YoY and MoM.