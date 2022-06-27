Bajaj Pulsar Sales Breakup May 2022 – 125, 150, 160, 200, 250cc

Bajaj Pulsar 125cc was most in demand in domestic market while it was 160/180/200cc that was more in demand in global market

Bajaj Pulsar, an iconic motorcycle brand with models ranging from 125 cc to 250 cc has seen its sales increase in the domestic market while exports dipped on a YoY basis. In the domestic market, Bajaj Auto has reported sales of 69,241 units of the Pulsar range, up 74.74 percent YoY over 39,625 units sold in May 2021. This was a 29,616 unit volume growth. MoM sales also saw a notable increase, up 50.39 percent over 46,040 units sold in April 2022.

Bajaj Pulsar 125cc was most in demand in the domestic market. Sales stood at 56,396 units in May 2022, up 96.94 percent over 28,636 units sold in May 2021. This was a 27,760 unit volume growth commanding an 81.45 percent share. MoM sales also increased 31.93 percent over 42,747 units sold in April 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar Sales Breakup – May 2022

At No. 2 was the Pulsar 150cc with sales of 6,632 units, down 23.22 percent YoY over 8,638 units sold in May 2021. Currently holding a 9.58 percent share, the Pulsar 150cc saw a 204.64 percent MoM growth over 2,177 units sold in April 2022 when share percentage stood at 4.73.

Pulsar 160,180 and 200cc variants saw a 366.19 percent YoY growth in May 2022 to 6,177 units, up 4,852 units over 1,375 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales also increased substantially by 503.22 percent from 1,024 units sold in April 2022. Share percentage increased from 2.22 percent in April 2022 to 8.92 percent in the past month.

Sales dipped YoY (96.49 percent) and MoM (60.87 percent) in the case of Pulsar 220F/250cc. There were only 36 units sold in the past month, down from 1,026 units sold in May 2021 and from 92 units sold in April 2022.

Bajaj Pulsar Exports – May 2022

Bajaj Auto has posted YoY and MoM de-growth in terms of exports of the Pulsar range. Exports in May 2022 stood at 24,303 units, down 19.49 percent over 30,185 units shipped in May 2021. MoM exports fell 16.10 percent from 28,965 units sold in April 2022.

Pulsar 160,180 and 200cc variants were more in demand in the global market with 11,971 units shipped in May 2022, down 16.64 percent over 14,361 units shipped in May 2021. This was a volume de-growth of 2,390 units with a 49.26 percent share. MoM exports also fell 30.38 percent over 17,196 units sold in April 2022 when share percentage stood at 59.37.

Bajaj Pulsar 150cc (7,668 units) and 125cc (3,832 units) also saw a YoY de-growth of 30.09 percent and 14.77 percent respectively while MoM exports of the 125cc saw an 11.62 percent growth over 3,433 units shipped in April 2022. Exports of the Pulsar 220F/250cc posted a 131.11 percent YoY growth to 832 units from 360 units sold in May 2021 while MoM sales also increased 28 percent from 650 units shipped in April 2022.

Bajaj Pulsar Total (Exports+Sales) – May 2022

Total sales (domestic + exports) of Bajaj Pulsar stood at 93,544 units in May 2022, up 34 percent YoY over 69,810 units sold in May 2021. It was also a 24.72 percent MoM growth from 75,005 units sold in April 2021. Topping sales charts was the Pulsar 125cc with sales of 60,228 units, up 81.78 percent over 33,132 units sold in May 2021. This was a 27,096 unit volume growth with a 64.38 percent share. MoM sales also increased 30.42 percent over 46,180 units sold in April 2022 when share percentage was at 61.57 percent.

Sales of Pulsar 160,180 and 200cc models increased 15.70 percent YoY but dipped marginally by 0.40 percent on a MoM basis to 18,148 units in May 2022. The Pulsar 150cc suffered a YoY de-growth of 27.06 percent to 14,300 units in May 2022 from 19,606 units sold in May 2021 while MoM sales increased 44.99 percent over 9,863 units sold in April 2022. Pulsar 220F/250cc sales were at 868 units in May 2022, down 37.37 percent YoY over 1,386 units sold in May 2021 while MoM sales increased 16.98 percent over 742 units sold in April 2022.