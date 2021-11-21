Bajaj Pulsar Sales Breakup Oct 2021 – 125, 150, 160, 180, 200, 220, 250

Bajaj Pulsar YoY sales dipped both in terms of domestic sales and exports while MoM domestic sales increased 49.20 percent

Bajaj Auto was the fourth best seller in the two wheeler segment in October 2021. Sales touched the 1,98,738 unit mark in October relating to a YoY de-growth of -26.02 percent, as against 2,68,631 units sold in October last year. It was Bajaj Pulsar that contributed good numbers to these sales in the past month, though considerably lower when compared to sales in October 2020.

Bajaj Pulsar Sales Breakup Oct 2021

Despite the fact that Bajaj Pulsar range has been a hot favorite among buyers in the country, October 2021 sales dipped 37.34 percent YoY. Sales in the past month stood at 86,500 units, down from 1,38,038 units sold in domestic markets in October 2020. MoM sales however, increased 49.20 percent over 57,974 units sold in September 2021. It may be seen from the attached tables that while every Pulsar model has noted a YoY de-growth, MoM sales were all more positive.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 continued in top form with 48,662 units sold last month, down 25.67 percent over 65,468 units sold in October 2020. The Pulsar 125 currently commands a 56.21 percent share in the lineup. MoM sales increased 24.52 percent when compared to 39,081 units sold in September 2021. More recently, Bajaj launched two new flagship Pulsar models – Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 YoY sales dipped 54.07 percent to 24,495 units in October 2021, down from 53,336 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales increased 121.03 percent over 11,082 units sold in September 2021. The Pulsar 150 currently holds a 28.32 percent share over 19.12 percent held in September 2021.

Sales in October 2021 for Pulsar 160,180 and 200 stood at 7,407 units. This was a de-growth of 38.25 percent over 11,996 units sold in October 2020. However, it was a 100 percent growth when compared to 3,703 units sold in September 2021.

A total of 5,936 units of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F and 250 models were sold last month. This was a YoY de-growth of 17.99 percent over 7,238 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales increased by 1,828 units or 44.50 percent over 4,108 units sold in September 2021. Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been discontinued from the company lineup and has been replaced by the new Pulsar 250 – N250 and F250.

Bajaj Pulsar Exports Breakup Oct 2021

Bajaj Pulsar exports dipped on a YoY (-17.57 percent) and MoM basis (-25.20 percent). YoY sales dipped to 26,711 units in October 2021, down from 32,406 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales fell 25.20 percent over 35,710 units sold in September 2021.

In export markets, it was Pulsar 160, 180 and 200 that were more in demand. Sales dipped 19.22 percent YoY to 11,682 units over 14,461 units exported in October 2020. This range of Pulsars currently command a 43.73 percent share, lower than 67.41 percent held in September 2021 when exports stood at 16,254 units.

Exports of Pulsar 200 also dipped 13.71 percent YoY to 10,106 units from 11,711 units sold in October 2020 while shipments in a MoM basis dipped 28.14 percent over 14,064 units exported in September 2021.

Even as exports of Pulsar 125 and 220F dipped 3.85 percent to 4,148 units and 59.64 percent to 775 units YoY in October 2021, MoM exports of 220F ended on a more positive note. 220F exports increased 101.82 percent from 387 unit shipped in September 2021.