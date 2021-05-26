Bajaj Pulsar Sales, Exports April 2021 – 125, 150, 160, 180, 200, 220F

Bajaj Auto Pulsar sales in domestic markets suffered a de-growth while the company made up with positive export numbers

Bajaj Pulsar is a popular model in the company lineup. Its range currently consists of the 125, 150, 160, 180, 200 and the 220F. The Pulsar range commands a great deal of attention due to its value for money, performance and lower maintenance costs. When taking into account MoM sales of April 21 over that of March 21, it may be seen that the Bajaj Pulsar range has seen a dip in domestic demand while exports increased significantly.

The most sold Bajaj two-wheeler not only in the Pulsar range but among the company’s entire lineup was the Pulsar 125 which posted 35,891 unit sales in April 21 as against 41,956 unit sold in March 21, with 14.46 per cent MoM drop. The 125 currently commands a 53.90 percent share in its range.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 NS is a recent addition to the Pulsar range. It is offered in a single variant and priced at Rs.83,690, which is Rs 20,000 more than the standard Bajaj Pulsar 125.

Pulsar 150 also noted high sales in April 21 and was the only offering in its segment to post increased MoM sales. Sales increased 7.90 percent to 21,100 units in April 21, up from 19,556 units sold in March 21.

Pulsar 160, 180 and 200

Bajaj Auto noted a dip in demand for the Pulsar 160, 180 and 200 in domestic markets. Sales were down 39.01 percent to 5,681 units in April 21, down from 9,315 units sold in March 21. The 220F also suffered de-growth at 12.39 percent to 3,914 units in the past month, down from 5,172 units sold in March 21. This took total domestic sales of the Pulsar brand to 66,586 units in April 21, down from 75,999 units sold in March 21.

Bajaj Pulsar Exports

Unlike lower domestic sales, the Pulsar brand performed well in export markets. Shipments stood at 42,537 units in the past month, up 62.01 percent as against 26,256 units exported in March 21. In FY2021, Bajaj Auto noted sales of over 1.25 million Pulsars globally with the company stating that over 80% of its exports come from markets where it enjoys a No 1 or a No 2 position.

Talking exclusively of Pulsar exports, each of the variants of the Bajaj Pulsar range posted positive growth. However, it was the 160, 180 and 200 noting a tremendous surge in demand to the extent of 179.68 percent to 21,703 units, up from 7,760 units shipped in March 21.

While MoM demand for the Pulsar 150 increased marginally by 4.43 percent to 14,190 units in April 21, that of the 125 and 220F increased 25.21 percent and 57.51 percent respectively. 125 exports stood at 4,212 units in April 21, up from 3,364 units exported in March 21 while 220F exports increased to 2,432 units, up from 1,544 units shipped in March 21.