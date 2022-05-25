Bajaj Pulsar Sales, Exports April 2022 – 125, 150, 160, 200, 250cc

Bajaj Pulsar has suffered YoY de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports down 30.86 percent and 31.91 percent respectively

Bajaj Auto has cited dire shortage in semiconductor supplies that has had an adverse effect both on production and sales. The Bajaj Pulsar, which is one of the company’s highest selling models has seen a YoY de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports.

Bajaj Pulsar sales dipped to 46,040 units in April 2022. Down 30.86 percent over 66,586 units sold in April 2021. It commanded a market share of 5.39 percent. MoM sales also fell 31.63 percent from 67,339 units sold in March 2022.

Bajaj Pulsar Sales Breakup Apr 2022

It was the Pulsar 125 that noted the most demand and the only variant to post positive growth both in terms of YoY and MoM. Pulsar 125cc sales stood at 42,747 units last month, up 19.10 percent from 35,891 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales increased 7.71 percent from 39,687 units sold in March 2022. Share percentage also went up from 58.94 percent held in March 2022 to 92.85 percent in the past month.

Pulsar 150cc sales dipped YoY and MoM to 2,177 units. This was an 89.68 percent YoY de-growth from 21,100 units sold in April 2021 and an 87.94 percent dip over 18,044 units sold in March 2022. Share percentage also dipped from 26.80 percent to 4.73 percent MoM.

Sales de-growth was also seen in the case of Pulsar 160,180 and 200cc variants, down 81.98 percent YoY to 1,024 units from 5,681 units sold in April 2021 while MoM domestic sales fell 85.53 percent over 7,077 units sold in March 2022.

Pulsar 250cc sales dipped to just 95 units in the past month. This was a 97.65 percent YoY de-growth and 96.37 MoM de-growth over 3,914 units and 2,531 units sold in April 2021 and March 2022 respectively.

Bajaj Pulsar Exports Apr 2022

Lackluster exports were also reported for Bajaj Pulsar in April 2022. The company shipped 28,965 units of the Pulsar last month, down 31.91 percent over 42,537 units shipped in April 2021. MoM exports however, showed some improvement up 27.89 percent higher over 22,648 units shipped in March 2022.

In export markets, it was the Pulsar 160,180 and 200cc that commanded more attention. YoY sales however, dipped 20.77 percent to 17,196 units in April 2022, down from 21,703 units sold in April 2021. MoM exports increased 78.79 percent over 9,618 units shipped in March 2022. Share percentage also improved from 42.47 percent to 59.37 percent MoM.

Bajaj Pulsar 150cc posted a YoY and MoM de-growth. Sales were down 45.84 percent to 7,686 units in April 2022 from 14,190 units sold in April 2021 and a 20.05 percent MoM de-growth over 9,614 units sold in March 2022. YoY sales of both Bajaj Pulsar 125cc and of the 250 also fell 18.49 percent and 73.27 percent respectively to 3,433 units and 650 units respectively in April 2022. MoM sales improved 0.73 percent and 8025 percent respectively from 3,408 units and 8 units sold in March 2022.

This took total sales of Bajaj Pulsar to 75,005 units in April 2022, down 31.27 percent over 1,09,123 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also fell 16.65 percent from 89,987 units sold in March 2022. It was again only the Pulsar 125cc that posted YoY and MoM growth. The 160,180 and 200cc also saw a MoM growth in total sales while sales of Pulsar 150, and 250 dipped both in terms of domestic sales and exports.