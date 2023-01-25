Bajaj Sales Breakup Dec 2022 – Pulsar, Platina, CT, Avenger, Dominar, Chetak

Bajaj Auto sales in domestic market dipped YoY basis in Dec 2022 with all except the Pulsar and Chetak noting increased demand

Bajaj Auto Limited Two wheeler sales dipped both in domestic and global markets down to 2,35,784 units from 3,04,778 units sold in Dec 2021. The company also suffered a MoM de-growth from 2,62,120 units sold in Nov 2022. Top selling two wheelers include the Pulsar, Platina, CT, Dominar and Avenger while it was the Chetak electric scooter that saw the highest YoY growth.

There were a total of 1,22,144 units sold in Dec 2022, down 1.46 percent when compared to 1,23,954 units sold in Dec 2022. Bajaj Auto had the Pulsar range at top of sales charts with 74,768 units sold in Dec 2022, up 15.09 percent from 64,966 units sold in Dec 2021.

Bajaj Sales Breakup Dec 2022

Pulsar range commands a 61.21 percent share on this list with Pulsar 125cc being most in demand with 40,719 units sold last month, 45.95 percent over 27,900 units sold in Dec 2021. There were also 23,909 units of Pulsar 150cc sold in Dec 2022, relating to a 12 percent YoY de-growth from 27,169 units sold in Dec 2021. Pulsar N160 and Pulsar 200 range sales stood at 9,895 units while that of Pulsar 250 stood at 245 units.

At No. 2 was Bajaj Platina with a YoY de-growth of 19.29 percent to 36,157 units from 44,800 units sold in Dec 2021. CT range sales dipped 25.49 percent to 6,175 units from 8,288 units sold in Dec 2021.

Bajaj Chetak, the company’s electric scooter performed well. Sales increased 346.29 percent YoY to 3,249 units in Dec 2022 up from 728 units sold in Dec 2021. Bajaj sold almost 30,000 units of this electric scooter in domestic markets in 2022. Bajaj Avenger and Dominar both suffered YoY de-growth. Avenger sales dipped 55.74 percent to 1,054 units from 2,377 units sold in Dec 2021. Dominar sales were down 73.42 percent to 743 units in the past month from 2,795 units sold in Dec 2021.

Bajaj Exports Breakup Dec 2022

Bajaj 2w exports in Dec 2022 fell 37.15 percent YoY to 1,13,640 units from 1,80,824 units shipped in Dec 2021. It was only the CT and Dominar that noted a YoY growth in sales while every other model on this list saw lower demand globally. Bajaj Boxer has been highly favoured in export markets. However, shipments dipped 34.02 percent YoY to 77,200 units in Dec 2022, down from 98,328 units sold in Dec 2021.

Bajaj CT exports increased by 5.10 percent YoY to 14,714 units in Dec 2022 from 14,000 units shipped in Dec 2021. Currently commanding a 12.95 percent share, CT 125cc exports were at 9,902 units up 4.19 percent from 9,504 units shipped in Dec 2021 while CT 110cc had 4,092 units sold globally, a 27.88 percent YoY growth from 3,200 units sold in Dec 2021. There were also 720 units of CT 150 exported last month.

Bajaj Pulsar (12,467 units), Discover (3,536 units) and Platina (2,913 units) each suffered a YoY de-growth. Dominar exports increased 39.22 percent YoY to 2,616 units from 1,879 units shipped in Dec 2021 with the Dominar 400 seeing the most demand of 2,050 units up 59.53 percent over 1,285 units shipped in Dec 2021. There were also 566 units of Dominar 250cc exported last month.

Avenger 160 sales fell 80 percent YoY to 192 units from 960 units sold in Dec 2021 with an equal share of 96 units each of Avenger 220 sold last month. 2 units of Bajaj Chetak e-scooter were exported in Dec 2022. KTM has announced plans to launch the Chetak in European markets in the first quarter of 2024.