Bajaj Sales Breakup Feb 2022 – Pulsar, Platina, CT100, Dominar, Chetak

Bajaj Auto sales declined 35.71 percent in domestic markets while exports saw a 1.45 percent YoY growth

Bajaj Auto has seen a 35.71 percent YoY de-growth in terms of domestic sales in February 2022. Sales stood at 91,977 units in February 2022, down from 1,43,063 units sold in February 2021. This was a 51,086 unit volume loss. Every bike in the company lineup, except for the Chetak, posted reduced sales in the said month even as the Pulsar and Platina ruled the list.

Bajaj Sales Breakup Feb 2022

Bajaj Pulsar sales were at 54,951 units, down 32.54 percent over 81,454 units sold in February 2021. This was a 26,593 unit volume loss while the Pulsar commanded a 59.74 percent share. In the Pulsar range, it was the 125cc bike that received more attention over its 150cc – 200cc counterparts.

Pulsar 125 cc sales were at 30,006 units, down 23.69 percent over 39,323 units sold in February 2021. Of the 150cc, Bajaj sold 17,804 units, down 30.32 percent over 25,550 units sold in February 2021 while there were 4,666 units of the Pulsar 150-200cc sold in the same month, relating to a 59.92 percent YoY de-growth. 250cc Pulsar sales stood at 2,475 units in Feb 2022. Last month, the company introduced a new Blue paint scheme with grey and white highlights for the Pulsar 250cc which was only offered in Racing Red and Techno Grey.

Bajaj Platina sales dipped 37.32 percent YoY from 46,464 units sold in February 2021 to 29,124 units in February 2022. Platina commanded a 31.66 percent share. Bajaj Pulsar was at No. 5 on the list of best-selling two wheelers in February 2022 while the Platina featured at No. 10. 4,985 units of the Bajaj CT were sold in February 2022, down 47.32 percent over 9,462 units sold in the same month a year earlier.

Bajaj Avenger and Dominar sales dipped 73.79 percent and 53 percent respectively to 1,000 units and 807 units while Chetak sales increased 640 percent YoY to 1,110 units, up from 150 units sold in February 2021.Bajaj has also updated the Dominar 250cc with a new set of alloy wheels for the year 2022.

Bajaj Exports Breakup Feb 2022

Total two wheeler exports of Bajaj Auto stood at 1,75,443 units in February 2022. This was a growth of 1.45 percent over 1,72,936 units shipped in February 2021. Bajaj Boxer was the most exported model in the company lineup in February 2022 with 1,10,084 units, down 0.57 percent over 1,10,716 units exported in February 2021. It commanded a 54 percent share of overall Bajaj exports.

Boxer 110cc model commanded more attention with 94,740 units shipped in February 2022, up 4.21 percent over 90,912 units exported in February 2021 while there were 3,200 units of Boxer 125cc shipped, 28.21 percent over 2,496 units sold in February 2021.

Bajaj Auto saw exports of the Pulsar dip 16.46 percent to 25,783 units, down from 30,863 units shipped in February 2021. In global markets, it was the Pulsar 200cc that saw more demand with 13,158 units exported while the Pulsar 125cc had 4,065 units exported in the same month along with 772 units of the Pulsar 250cc.

Bajaj CT and Discover shipments increased on a YoY basis to 17,504 units and 14,708 units respectively. This was an increase of 27.32 percent and 35.93 percent over exports in the same month of the previous year. Again it was the Discover 125cc that commanded more attention with 13,628 units exported in February 2022, an increase of 79.79 percent over 7,580 units shipped in February 2021.

Bajaj Dominar exports increased 134.88 percent to 3,758 units while Platina exports dipped 18.75 percent to 3,510 units in February 2022. There were also 96 units of the Avenger exported in the same month, down 88.95 percent over 869 units shipped in February 2021.