Bajaj Sales Breakup Nov 2022 – Pulsar, Platina, CT, Chetak, Avenger

Bajaj Auto noted a de-growth both in domestic and export markets in November 2022

Bajaj Auto Limited has seen sales dip significantly on a YoY basis in November 2022. Domestic sales fell 15.29 percent to 1,19,367 units in the past month from 1,40,909 units sold in Nov 2021. This was a 21,542 unit volume de-growth. Exports on the other hand, fell 30.50 percent YoY from 1,87,561 units shipped in Nov 2021 to 1,30,364 units in the past month leading to a 57,197 unit volume de-growth.

It was the Bajaj Pulsar that topped sales charts in Indian markets last month. Total sales stood at 72,735 units, up 17.48 percent from 61,913 units sold in Nov 2021. The Pulsar commands a 60.93 percent share in the company lineup. It was the Pulsar 125cc that was most in demand at 45,173 units, up 6.67 percent from 42,311 units sold in Nov 2021.

Bajaj Sales Breakup Nov 2022 – Domestic

There were also 13,535 units of the Pulsar 150cc sold with a 3.45 percent YoY growth along with 13,557 units of Pulsar 200cc relating to a 130.80 percent YoY growth and 470 units of Pulsar 250cc which was a 27.02 percent de-growth over 644 units sold in Nov 2021. Bajaj Platina sales dipped 44.43 percent YoY to 33,702 units from 60,646 units sold in Nov 2021 commanding a 28.23 percent share.

There were also 7,471 units of the Bajaj CT sold last month, a 43.38 percent YoY de-growth from 13,196 units sold in Nov 2021. Of the CT range, Bajaj CT 125X, launched in India in August 2022 at Rs 71,354, saw sales of 3,962 units while there were also 3,509 units of CT 110cc sold last month relating to a 73.41 percent YoY de-growth from 13,196 units sold in Nov 2021.

Bajaj has been noting outstanding demand for the Chetak e-scooter. Sales in the past month stood at 3,346 units, a 554.79 percent YoY growth from 511 units sold in Nov 2021. The Chetak rivals the Hero Vida V1 electric scooters, Ola S1 and S1 Pro as well as the Ather 450X. The Bajaj Avenger and Dominar both saw reduced sales in Nov 2022 down to 1,300 units and 813 units leading to a 51.18 percent and 58.94 percent YoY de-growth respectively.

Bajaj Boxer tops Export List in Nov 2022

Bajaj Boxer was the most exported model in November 2022 despite a 35.67 percent YoY de-growth. Exports stood at 80,500 units in the past month, down from 1,25,128 units shipped in Nov 2021. The Boxer commands a 61.75 percent share. Of the Boxer range, it was the 110cc model that commanded most attention with 66,556 units shipped last month while there were 4,488 units of Boxer 125cc and 9,456 units of Boxer 150cc also exported out of which it was only the Boxer 125cc that saw a 29.86 percent YoY growth.

Pulsar exports grew marginally by 1.83 percent YoY to 24,286 units from 23,850 units exported in Nov 2021. Global sales were led by the Pulsar 200cc model with 11,588 units shipped in the past month along with 5,856 units of Pulsar 150cc, 3,448 units of Pulsar 250cc and 3,394 units of Pulsar 125cc

Exports of Bajaj CT dipped 7.22 percent to 18,764 units from 20,224 units sold in Nov 2022. This included 10,964 units of CT 125cc and 864 units of CT 150cc. While4 Dominar exports increased 10.92 percent to 3,148 units (2,056 units of Dominar 500cc and 1,092 units of Dominar 250cc).

Discover exports also fell 73.77 percent YoY to 2,740 units from 10,448 units sold in Nov 2021 out of which there were 1,440 units of Discover 110cc and 1,300 units of Discover 125cc shipped. The maximum de-growth was seen in the case of Bajaj Platina, down 87.16 percent YoY to 576 units from 4,485 units shipped in Nov 2021. Avenger exports also fell 40.48 percent from 588 units to just 350 units last month.